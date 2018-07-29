Toughness starts in the trenches and that's where Millennium's top prospect plays. Anthonie Cooper (6-2, 270) will do double duty at defensive tackle and offensive guard or tackle. Last season, he led the team with 5.5 sacks in his junior year along with a pair of forced fumbles. Cooper has Division I FCS offers from Northern Arizona and South Dakota State. Early said Arizona State has shown interest in him as well. Joining Cooper on the O-Line are sophomore Mika Fuamutu, junior Lee Sampson, and Cade Marszalek.

"It's the confidence that's been built from the weight room," Early said.

The identity for this year's team that the coaching staff has been preaching is toughness. The changes were small at first. Following a two-week break, the began putting in time in the weight room in mid-November. They haven't stopped. While it may seem to be the routine for many programs, Early said the kids at Millennium weren't used to that. In addition to the returning players putting on the right kind of weight, something else is coming out of the work.

"I thought we were able to withstand our toughness for quarters at times," Millennium head coach Lamar Early said. "I think we're a lot stronger this year."

At Desert Edge, a 14-0 first-quarter hole was too much to overcome in a 20-17 defeat. Millennium carried a 15-10 advantage through three quarters against O'Connor, but a pair of fourth-quarter field goals lifted the Eagles to a one-point road victory. Another field goal game, this one kicked at the last second, was the end result of a 42-39 shootout at Tolleson. On Senior Night against Westview, the MHS offense struggled with just 174 total yards in a 14-11 defeat.

How much so? The Tigers dropped four of those games by just three points or less.

On the surface, it looked like just another 4-6 season for the Millennium Tigers in 2017 (their fourth consecutive with that mark). But that team was tantalizingly close to a much better record.

Like he did during his seven years as head coach at Estrella Foothills, Early took the Tigers to Winslow for camp last week. In addition to getting the players up at the crack of dawn (5 a.m.), it was a time to formulate the offensive plan.

"Camp was a success," Early said. "I'm very proud of the kids. We got a lot accomplished."

One of the things Millennium did at camp was put the players through mental challenges and give lessons on overcoming adversity. One of those tests was placing their conditioning drills on the last day of camp, but first thing in the morning.

Zareq Brown was the starting quarterback last season and threw 13 touchdown passes while directing an offense that only threw the football about a third of the time. The senior is in a battle with junior Jalan Early (son of Lamar). The head coach said both players worked their tails off and had great camps. Both have size as Jalan is 6-3 and 210 pounds while Brown stands 6-2 and 190.

Early noted that there's not hate between the two rivals vying for one job, but that they feed each other confidence. Also beneficial, is both players are athletic enough that it's likely whichever one doesn't take snaps from center, will be on the receiving end of making plays.

In the run game, Millennium lost 1,000-yard rusher Davon Fountain (transfer to Centennial), but brings back senior Isaac Oliver. Oliver rushed for 811 yards and eight touchdowns. His high game came against La Joya when he posted 264 yards and three TDs.

"With the transfer, he's gonna be the guy," Early said of Oliver. "We're doing the second running back as a committee. He's put on weight and gotten stronger."

The Tigers' top receiver last year was Jaelon Taylor. He caught 39 passes in his junior year for 604 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the season with his strongest performance recording 106 yards and a trio of scores in a win over Valley Vista.

"He is steady," Early said. "He continues to perfect his craft."

Early was hired by Millennium late in the offseason in 2017 (mid-June) and admitted it was hard to know the identity of the team. This season, he likes the variety of talent at his disposal.

"We'll be more balanced," Early said. "We have some guys who can run and catch."

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers will run a flex defense. Some of the standouts there are linebacker David Enriquez (98 tackles), defensive lineman Cristian Rodriguez, and cornerbacks Josh England and Treydan Stukes.

The close losses have become a discussion point for coaches meetings. Early feels the familiarity of a returning coaching staff will help eliminate some of the unknown from last year. Getting the buy-in from the players also aids in being able to teach how to complete games.

"We have talked about that a number of times," Early said. "It's about finishing it."

Millennium (enrollment 2,101) was bumped down a level in the new realignment block for the 2018 and '19 seasons. The Tigers will compete in the Desert West Region. Before region play begins though, MHS will see a very difficult non-league schedule.

After a home game against Maricopa (Aug. 24), the Tigers have a four-week brutal run of Ironwood Ridge, Desert Edge, Higley, and Centennial in succession. Those schools combined for a 39-11 mark in 2017. It will be important for Millennium to be able to compete in those games and not lose confidence as the region is lighter by comparison.

The Desert West schedule begins in Week 6 (Sept. 28) and consists of Goldwater, Verrado, Agua Fria, Willow Canyon, and Independence. Of those five schools (combined record of 20-31 last year), only Verrado made the postseason. And one of Millennium's four wins last year came at home in Goodyear against VHS.

Breaking the four-year playoff drought isn't the only measurement Early will look at in evaluating the 2018 Tigers. It's the overall journey that started last week in Navajo County, continues this week with helmets in the desert, and into the evenings under the Friday night lights.

"The expectation is to get better every day," Early said. "The seniors need to embrace the moment. We're only guaranteed 10. As long as they give their best effort, that's all I can ask."

