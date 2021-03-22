ArizonaVarsity - Millennium three-peats: Tigers win third consecutive girls basketball title

The Millennium Tigers claimed their third consecutive 5A girls basketball title on Saturday. This year they were led by first year head coach Kevin Thomas, who took over the program after former coach Courtland Rojeck stepped down last season. The Tigers defeated No. 5 Flowing Wells to claim this year's championship in dominating fashion, with a 62-39 win in a game that they never trailed at Mesquite high school.

The Tigers knew that they would be back in this position early in the season, but not before a learning curve that saw them drop three out of four games in a one-week stretch in the 2020-21 regular season. The last of the three losses is the one Thomas knew was going to lead this team to its potential.

“When we lost to Sunrise Mountain we were down by 20 and we ended up coming back and sending it to overtime. It was clear to the girls if we could do that against a team like that we could play that way anytime," he said.

The team rallied from that point and did not lose a game the rest of the season. From there, the Tigers won each game by an average of 28 points.

After finishing 11-4 in the regular season, the Tigers entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed. A position that isn’t the comfort of the No. 1 they’ve grown accustomed to over the years, but still gave them home court until the semifinals. The Tigers dominated No. 14 Cienega, battled No. 6 Williams Field and got revenge against rival No. 2 Verrado, a team who shocked Millennium with a victory in the regular season, before reaching the title game.

One of the leaders on the team summed up the feeling that all who support Tiger basketball felt in the gym following the final championship buzzer.

“It feels amazing. There’s no better feeling than winning a state championship,” said senior guard Kassidy Dixon, who is a Grand Canyon University signee.

When asked about how she felt about joining the Antelopes next year, Dixon did not hold back her excitement.