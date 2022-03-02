Millennium wins fourth consecutive 5A title

With the victory, the Tigers became only the fifth girls basketball program in Arizona high school history to win four consecutive championships, as well as the first to do it in one of the state’s three highest conferences. But only one player on the court started on the team that began the historic streak.

As the final buzzer went off at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night, the final touches on the painting of a dynasty were complete as the Millennium Lady Tigers were once again crowned 5A Conference champions after defeating No. 1 Flowing Wells, 46-28.

Trayanna Crisp, an Arizona State commit, started on the first championship team in 2019.

“I wasn’t viewed as a high prospect, but for the team to let me come in and build myself up helped me so much” she said.

In her first championship appearance, Crisp had 11 points which was also the same amount she scored in her final championship game.

For Crisp and the Tigers, numbers like that reflect the modern dynasty that has been built.

For example, in all four championship game appearances the Tigers average margin of victory has been 24 points. The Tigers also have a record of 86-20 across the four-season run, with only seven of those losses being to Arizona opponents. But two of those losses have been to another girls basketball dynasty, the Valley Vista Monsoon.

When looking back on her career those two losses stood out to Crisp.

“When I think back, it’ll be those games against Valley Vista that stand out. The adversity, the battles, all of it," she said.

When reflecting on her senior season, Crisp thought back to the semifinal round and the passion she played with versus Sunrise Mountain.

“That’s the work I put in, I get pushed to the max and I love it. That’s why I do it,” she said.

In the regular season, when Millennium and Sunrise Mountain played, the Tigers lost but Crisp was injured and did not play.

The stats do not reflect the leadership her coach Kevin Thomas says she and all of the Tiger seniors have.

“Trayanna, Rachel and Reagan all have done so much and have put in so much to be leaders and help this team” said Thomas.

For the Tigers, the next step is becoming the second program to win five consecutive championships, and with a huge chunk of the roster returning including star sophomore Elli Guiney, it’s possible.

And for Trayanna Crisp, it’s a spot on the Sun Devil roster where she says she’ll be ready to compete on day one.

“I can’t wait to get there and start battling, at the end of the day I just want to get better” she said.

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage





Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram