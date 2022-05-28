Mothers Day Special: Corona Del Sol Frosh GM Jody Jackson Ackerley

For the month of May I thought it would be nice to recognize some of the good or gracious mom's that lend their husbands to the community to lead programs on a variety of levels. I genuinely believe that being the wife of a coach is one of the toughest things to do, the responsibility these women take on is incredible, and the amount of support that they provide is immeasurable. So as we finish out the month I sit down with four GMs of 3 programs to talk about them their relationship to the program, their favorite and maybe least favorite parts, and also trust. WHAT?! Lets talk with Corona Del Sol Frosh GM Jody Jackson Ackerley.

What do you do for work?

I work for Bally sports covering the Diamondbacks, and the Coyotes working a lot of days and nights.

How/where did you guys meet?

(Laughing) At the time I was traveling covering Sun Devils football. At Arizona State. In the tailgate area. He had a prime location and was hanging out with some mutual friends. Anyways I see this guy walk over, Coach Ackerley, and he has a chocolate chip cookie, and a seat cushion. Im carrying a bunch of stuff so I take the cookie, and let him keep the cushion. Later on I ask my girl Lindsay "Who was that guy that gave me the cookie?" and the rest is history.

The first time you watched him coach High School was it like that is totally the guy I selected or who is that crazy person?

(Lauging) Probably a little bit of both. He yells a lot, but the kids gravitate to him, and the parents love him. He was very much in control herding these kids, shepherding them together and he does a great job getting everyone on the same page and delegating responsibility to his coaches. That is something that I admire about him cause I can't shepherd large groups of people.

You have to pick a former Coach Ackerley player to housesit?

The one that comes to mind is Briggs Erskin and its cause he works so hard and is such a good human being. He played baseball and football under Chad. We could even leave Chase (our dog) and not worry about him being fed regularly.

What’s the hardest part of being a coaches wife?

I see when stuff weighs on him because he wants kids to succeed and reach their goals, and when it doesn't happen for whatever reason its tough to watch him struggle, or watch him feel like he didn't do enough.