Mothers Day Special: Desert Edge's Co-GM Ceci Carter

For the month of May I thought it would be nice to recognize some of the good or gracious mom's that lend their husbands to the community to lead programs on a variety of levels. I genuinely believe that being the wife of a coach is one of the toughest things to do. The responsibility these women take on is incredible, and the amount of support that they provide is immeasurable. So as we finish out the month I sit down with four GMs of 3 programs to talk about them their relationship to the program, their favorite and maybe least favorite parts, and also trust. WHAT?! Lets catch up with Ceci Carter Co-GM of Desert Edge

What do you do for work?

I work for Progressive leasing have been there for about 7 years, and Im a supervisor there so I have a team of 20 agents that I am in charge of, and since covid I have been working from home.

Being a team leader do you ever or have you ever had to give Coach Carter tips or pointers on how to manage or lead people?

(Laughing) We have a lot of open dialogue on how to manage teams and situations, and it really goes both ways. It can definitely be transferable being a supervisor and being a coach for sure.

How/where did you guys meet?

We met on a plane, and both noticed each other. Then at baggage claim we exchanged numbers, and that was 17 years ago.

Was he coaching at the time??

Yeah he actually was. Him being a coach is all I’ve known, and I learned that not only did I have to share him with a twin, but with a team, and a community. All that is something that has been woven into our relationship, and our marriage.

What was it like for you the first time you watched him coach??

(Laughing) He was coaching at Cactus High school, and they usually have closed practices. So people can't come to see them practice. Mark had actually invited me to come watch them practice one day when we first started dating, and I went. I was sitting in the stands, and Coach Fehtkenheir actually stopped practice, and yelled "WHO IS THIS GIRL THAT YOU GUYS HAVE OUT HERE?!" you know yelling at the boys, and Mark was like "Umm thats my girlfriend."

You have to pick a former player or two to housesit/babysit

There's actually a few. Nate Manzanarez from Desert Edge we've known him for so long we know his family, and he's really close to us. From South Cesar Caperon we still celebrate occasions with his family, and see them a few times a year. From Central Casey Clanton his family is still close to us. Mike Brown from Cactus he has stayed in touch with us for a long time. Nate is still growing, but all three of the others have really grown into great men.

What’s the hardest part of being a coaches wife?

Seeing how much he wants for these kids, and the program(s), and how much he wants things to work. Seeing the kids disappointed or upset from losses or bad performances hurts him. Seeing him in those moments are really difficult.

Any advice for prospective coaches wives or young coaches?

Create a community with other girlfriends, and coaches wives. Like we have a group chat with the other coaches wives on the team, and plan brunches or events together.