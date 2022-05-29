Mothers Day Special: Desert Edge's Co-GM Mariela Carter

For the month of May I thought it would be nice to recognize some of the good or gracious mom's that lend their husbands to the community to lead programs on a variety of levels. I genuinely believe that being the wife of a coach is one of the toughest things to do the responsibility these women take on is incredible, and the amount of support that they provide is immeasurable. So as we finish out the month I sit down with four GMs of 3 programs to talk about them their relationship to the program, their favorite and maybe least favorite parts, and also trust. WHAT?! Lets chat with Mariela Carter Co-GM of Desert Edge

What do you do for work?

I work at a dermatology office and I assist in surgery, all skin.

That's why Coach Carter got that good skin! Now we know the secret!

(Laughing)

How/where did you guys meet?

We actually met online. Saw the 408 thing, and we realized we were from the same area. We hit it off immediately. We went on our first date, and were pretty much inseparable. Then two years later we were married.

What was it like for you the first time you watched him coach??

He's always up top, in the box, so I cant always see him, but sometimes I'll look up to see if I can see him.

Favorite moment ever watching him coach?

I think my favorite is after a loss, he's still being uplifting, and with that good energy. He loves what he does no matter the outcome.

You have to pick a former player or two to housesit/babysit

At South Cesar Caperon he was great we got really close to the family. Mikey Bryant at Desert Edge he's pretty much family also.

Obviously coaches spend a lot of time away is that the hardest part of being a coaches wife?

Seeing him coach seeing his passion it does take a lot of time away, but him doing what he loves and even though it is a lot of time he still makes sure to sit down and eat dinner with us, and play with the kids.