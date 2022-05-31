Mothers Day Special: Saguaro GM Sara Mohns
For the month of May I thought it would be nice to recognize some of the good or gracious mom's that lend their husbands to the community to lead programs on a variety of levels. I genuinely believe that being the wife of a coach is one of the toughest things to do, the responsibility these women take on is incredible, and the amount of support that they provide is immeasurable. So as we finish out the month I sit down with four GMs of 3 programs to talk about them their relationship to the program, their favorite and maybe least favorite parts, and also trust. WHAT?! Let's see whats up with Saguaro GM Sara Mohns.
How/where did you guys meet?
Our relationship was football from the start. Jason was coaching my little brother in youth league for the Argos program, and because my brother played I spent a lot of time around the program. A little more than normal cause I thought the coach was kinda cute (laughing). We started out as friends, and it really built from there over time.
What do you do for work?
(Laughing) I do accounting. He does all the fun stuff, and I just try to enjoy as much of his job with him as I can.
I feel like I know your favorite moment ever, so what are some of your favorite things about being coaches wife?
Truly just the day to day adventures, and experiences we get. Especially now having our own kids. Raising them on the sidelines is something that I value so much because of the people they get to meet, the people they interact with, the experiences they get to have because of this community that we are so thankful and lucky to be a part of its really the best life I could imagine.
Which former players would you trust to housesit and/or babysit?
We have genuinely had a lot of awesome players come through Saguaro that I would trust my home, and kids to, but the first few that come to mind are the Hatten Twins - Hogan and Hayden, Cam Koutsalas who also now coaches for Saguaro, and of course, Christian Kirk. All extremely high character guys, responsible, outgoing and can definitely handle entertaining a 6 and 3 year old!
What’s the hardest part of being a coaches wife?
The commitment. I also have to be committed to the teams success, Jason's success, our family's success. Picking up the slack where he just isn't available, and during the "off season" because there's not really an off season, late nights, and weekends. The solo parenting is the hardest part. He makes every effort to make up for it when he can, and as often as he can. You gotta be committed to success, and we've seen how commitment breeds, the success that he's had, that we've had, and that the team has had so it's really not a burden.
Is there any advice that you'd pass on to coaches trying to figure it out with their wives or prospective wives?
As far as being the female in the relationship. Just be involved, be around, get involved. It doesn't have to be in the stands yelling, and screaming, like I'm more of a reserved person, but on Wednesday's you'll catch me, and our kids at a freshmen game spending time with Jason on the sidelines. Also make friends with the other spouses, and girlfriends on the team. That is something I've tried to make more of an effort to do, especially these last few years as we've had more younger assistant coaches with younger wives, and newer families to acclimate them to the lifestyle.
One thing that you’d like media, parents, or even kids to understand.
I think a big over arching thing that I wish people would understand, media, and parents. There is a lot that goes into it that you don't see. It's not just them rolling out the balls at practice, and letting all their college bound kids go out there, and run around, and be great, "They're gonna be great no matter what." Thats just not true. These coaches spend a lot of time game planning, and researching watching film, it's a lot of time family dinners interrupted so that he can take recruiting calls so he can get more offers for their kids. Yeah thats what I wish they knew. It's a full time, all day, and all night job.
Thanks to social media we know about the donuts for dubs tradition. Are there any other traditions or rituals that you find strange or odd?
Yes, to quote the great Michael Scott "He's not superstitious, but he's a little stitious." He has certain things he has to do EVERY game day. Like he has to have the same lunch.
What is that lunch?
Usually it's whatever he eats that first game day he has to keep eating every week, last year it was ahi poke, just the justification of some of his rituals I'm just like "Whatever you need." (laughing) So if he's bringing me lunch then it's ahi poke or nothing.