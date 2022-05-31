Mothers Day Special: Saguaro GM Sara Mohns

For the month of May I thought it would be nice to recognize some of the good or gracious mom's that lend their husbands to the community to lead programs on a variety of levels. I genuinely believe that being the wife of a coach is one of the toughest things to do, the responsibility these women take on is incredible, and the amount of support that they provide is immeasurable. So as we finish out the month I sit down with four GMs of 3 programs to talk about them their relationship to the program, their favorite and maybe least favorite parts, and also trust. WHAT?! Let's see whats up with Saguaro GM Sara Mohns.

How/where did you guys meet? Our relationship was football from the start. Jason was coaching my little brother in youth league for the Argos program, and because my brother played I spent a lot of time around the program. A little more than normal cause I thought the coach was kinda cute (laughing). We started out as friends, and it really built from there over time. What do you do for work? (Laughing) I do accounting. He does all the fun stuff, and I just try to enjoy as much of his job with him as I can.

I feel like I know your favorite moment ever, so what are some of your favorite things about being coaches wife? Truly just the day to day adventures, and experiences we get. Especially now having our own kids. Raising them on the sidelines is something that I value so much because of the people they get to meet, the people they interact with, the experiences they get to have because of this community that we are so thankful and lucky to be a part of its really the best life I could imagine. Which former players would you trust to housesit and/or babysit? We have genuinely had a lot of awesome players come through Saguaro that I would trust my home, and kids to, but the first few that come to mind are the Hatten Twins - Hogan and Hayden, Cam Koutsalas who also now coaches for Saguaro, and of course, Christian Kirk. All extremely high character guys, responsible, outgoing and can definitely handle entertaining a 6 and 3 year old! What’s the hardest part of being a coaches wife? The commitment. I also have to be committed to the teams success, Jason's success, our family's success. Picking up the slack where he just isn't available, and during the "off season" because there's not really an off season, late nights, and weekends. The solo parenting is the hardest part. He makes every effort to make up for it when he can, and as often as he can. You gotta be committed to success, and we've seen how commitment breeds, the success that he's had, that we've had, and that the team has had so it's really not a burden.

