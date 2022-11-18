The prolific Mountain Ridge football Class of 2023 does not want its last ride to end tonight.

For the second straight year, the Mountain Lions and their well-recruited class head east for a first round game in the 6A playoffs. They’re hoping to add an upset of No. 8 seed Mountain Pointe Friday to the stunner of knocking off No. 6 Mountain View in Mesa last year.

“I think we can accomplish a lot. We always talk about restoring the Ridge, knowing that Ridge had a history of not winning a lot of games and being not the best. Our freshman class went 8-1 and we’re all seniors now. We grew up together and played together. I feel like we can really make a run in our last year,” senior linebacker Christian Aguilar said.

Mountain Ridge brings a 5-5 record into the playoffs. But four of those decisive losses – Hamilton, Liberty, Centennial and O’Connor – were to teams that made the Open Division for the top eight teams in the state.

The fifth loss was to a Casteel team that just missed the Open Division and is the No. 9 ranked team in the state and No. 1 in the 6A bracket.

The new slate of opponents leaves the Mountain Lions optimistic.

“We want a championship. We feel like we have the talent to do that. Anything less than that is a disappointment,” senior quarterback Brendan Anderson said.

Six seniors at the north Glendale school have received an offer from an FCS or FBS school.

While the prolific passing game garners the most attention, it’s the bigger Mountain Lions seniors who have seen the most success in recruiting.

To have so many seniors with college Division I offers, and three of them verbally committed, is a sign of how far the football program and the class of 2023 have come.

“For us it really is about them accessing that education. And there’s more than just that who have offers and opportunities. When we got there 3 ½ years ago that wasn’t happening,” coach Doug Madoski said. “I think that this class will be the biggest number that we’ve sent out of Ridge in a long time. I think it speaks volumes to the kids that have come here and the work they’ve put in.”

It started with the biggest man and biggest name college program, as 6-6, 295-pound tackle Alex Doost verbally committed to Northwestern.

Just before the season began, 6-4 defensive end Jason Kirkland locked in with a verbal commitment to Cornell. He said he plans to major in engineering.

“I wanted to get the stress of getting committed done before the season, so I could really focus on that,” Kirkland said. “The coaches were all phenomenal. They took me around and made the visit really personal. As a university, the combination of great academics and really high quality football was something that stood out to me.”

Aguilar had the fastest moving process, receiving his first Division I offer from Drake University Oct. 20 committed to Drake Nov. 3. He said he wants to tudy business.

He said he heard from several schools based on his film this year. While he was still keeping things open a week before his verbal, Drake’s offer was enticing enough for him to decide.

“Honestly, the timing of meeting with the admissions rep that was in town soon after my offer and hearing more about the school and the scholarship I earned just helped me make the decision,” Aguilar said. “I knew I wanted to make a decision before the season ended as well.”