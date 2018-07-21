Sunrise Mountain was the No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs as most Friday nights were demolitions of teams that stood on the opposite sideline as the Purple and Gold. Eight times, the Mustangs broke the 50-point barrier. On defense, nine teams were held to 14 or fewer points.

Last year, Keegan Freid took over for three-year starter Chase Cord (now at Boise State) and it was a smooth transition. Freid accounted for 50 touchdowns (39 passing and 11 rushing) in an 11-2 season for the Mustangs. Like Cord, he will also be playing in the Mountain West Conference as he committed to Air Force over the summer.

Playoffs were a constant for Sunrise in its nine years at 4A/Division III as the Mustangs qualified for the postseason seven times. The past four years were particularly noteworthy as the team compiled a record of 41-7.

The Mustangs move up a level this year and will compete in the 5A Conference for the first time in a decade.

Sunrise Mountain closed the book on a highly successful four-year run by breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling and advancing to the 4A semifinals for the first time in school history last season.

FAST FACT: Sunrise Mountain (11-2) played in 2 close games last year. The Mustangs defeated Liberty (by 3) and lost to Saguaro (by 3). The average margin in the other 11 games was 43.5.

Moving ahead to the 2018 season, SMHS does have some pieces to replace, most notably at wide receiver, the offensive line, and on defense. Angel Ruiz, one of the top WRs in the state last year, is walking on at Arizona State. Just one starting O-lineman is back bringing a little uncertainty to the returning skill position players. Five of the top six Mustang tacklers were seniors. Head coach Steve Decker, who is beginning his third year at the Peoria school, said spring football went really well as the team headed into summer.

"With us having minimal returning starters, we had a lot of work and concepts to get in by the end of spring," Decker said in an e-mail interview. "The kids did a good job, which was a big help leading into the seven-on-seven."

Freid passed for almost 3,000 yards as a junior and completed 68 percent of his throws. He brings a dual threat to the offense with 700 rushing yards.

Drake Flores was the team's leading rusher with 752 yards. He came up big on a couple of occasions with 181 yards in the win over rival Liberty and 188 yards (and 3 TDs) in the quarterfinal victory over Cactus Shadows.

Jay Anderson got the ball in his hands often with 660 receiving yards and a total of 14 touchdowns (six receiving and eight rushing) in his 96 offensive touches from scrimmage. Anderson is also valuable as a return man for both kickoffs and punts.

In Freid, Flores, and Anderson, Decker likes what the seniors bring to the team both on and off the field.

"A lot of firepower with great, great leadership," Decker said. "That showed through camp. We're excited about our offense this year and we think those three will lead the way."

Despite just the one returning starter along the offensive line (Jake Newton), Decker is optimistic after seeing what his big men accomplished earlier this week during its camp at California Lutheran.

"Our young kids that are stepping up during camp really showed promise," Decker said. "We're very excited about the possibilities of a great O-line."

Much has been written about the pros and cons of June 7-on-7 passing tournaments. At Sunrise Mountain, it gives players a chance to open coaches' eyes and show that some unheralded players from last season may be ready for the challenge. Decker said he was impressed with wide receivers Nate Duran and Zeke Marshall along with running back Brandon Bogart.

"Our program really takes pride in seven-on-seven and we really feel it's a big part of our learning process and concept learning each year," Decker said. "We learned that we have a lot of work and some young receivers that really need to put time in studying."

On the defensive side of the ball, Sunrise Mountain runs a multiple front and coverage defense. Some of the key players on D will be linebacker Hunter Olson (64 tackles, 3 sacks), linebacker Bo Moore (43 tackles, 5 sacks), and Anderson, who also plays free safety.

Monday marks the start of official practices and Decker feels his charges are ready after a successful week of learning, working, and bonding at Cali Camp.

"I want to give a shoutout to the kids and their attitudes and efforts throughout camp," Decker said. "Our coaches were unbelievable. We came home feeling that we're really close to being ready for the season and are very excited that the kids exceeded our expectations."

Sunrise Mountain opens at home against Central on Aug. 17 and will face three playoff teams in non-region action (Williams Field, Liberty, and Verrado). The Mustangs replace Liberty (up to 6A) in the Northwest Region, which consists of Ironwood, Kellis, Sunnyslope, Apollo, and defending champion Centennial.

That last journey into 5A-II back in 2008 didn't go so well (1-9). But this is a different program that has transformed first under James Carter and now continues with Decker. The schedule won't feature teams that the Mustangs bullied around the field last year, but SMHS held its own in the meetings with Liberty and Saguaro. The returners on defense will learn the lessons that Salpointe dished out in the semis while running for 496 yards.

"Here at Sunrise Mountain High School, we have built a culture where we expect to be successful," Decker said. "That's at practice and on Friday nights. Where we end up depends on how much we all buy into the process of working hard every day. If we continue to do those things, we will be successful on Friday nights."

