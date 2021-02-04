ArizonaVarsity - National Signing Day: Arizona College Prep Makes History

History was made last night for the Arizona College Prep football program. In their first full class, the Knights had five Seniors sign to four-year universities during last night's National Signing Day Ceremony. In the program's first three seasons, the Knights had three total players sign to colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers. Another impressive feat is that the Knights only had ten Seniors total in the program this season, meaning 50% of their Senior class will be moving on to play football at a four-year university next Fall. ACP Head Coach, Myron Blueford, who has been the Knights' Head Coach for all four seasons, said this group of players made a major impact in helping him become a better coach. "For me personally, this was my first head job," Blueford told ArizonaVarsity at Last night's Signing Day Ceremony. "I don't care who you are, you go into it with a little bit of insecurities. Are you good at this? Are you doing the right thing? Are you making the right choices...Kind of all along the way, this was the group that kept reassuring me that we're doing it right. Just as much as I was giving them confidence, (telling them) how good they were going to be, fast forwarding to now, they were giving me confidence as well."



After a rough start going (3-17) in the Knights' first two seasons, ACP won 13 games over the past two seasons, including their first ever region title this past Fall. Blueford credited the growth of his program, especially from the 2021 Senior class, as a key reason as to why the program had so much success over the last couple of seasons. "We grew together," said Blueford. "I think that's why this is a special class. We started this from dirt. We learned from each other and we grew together. I've become a way better coach because of them...A lot of people didn't know who we were...We just grinded to have success on the field. We grinded to get attention and to get kids sent off to college...Everything kind of aligns, where we send five kids to go play college ball, we're getting a bigger school and we're going to scale quite a bit. It's just a great foundation to build on."

Arizona College Prep will be getting a brand new campus located in south Chandler, that will be opening it's doors in the 2021-2022 school year. The school's upgraded campus comes with a brand new football field, stands, weight room, and state-of-the-art facilities. Blueford expects his program's size to naturally increase because of the higher enrollment numbers, but the family-like culture that has been instilled into the Knights program will not change. Blueford stated that the five Seniors who signed last night, was not beneficial just for those individuals, but a win for the entire Arizona College Prep program. "The whole "family" thing is not just a word for us," said Blueford. "We really mean it. From Joel Diaz to a Freshman who never plays, they all feel like they're (apart) of the same deal. It's important to all of us to kind of experience and understand that 'Yes it's great for these five kids' but this is a program win. We all won in this situation."

Full Interview with Head Coach Myron Blueford

ACP Head Coach @CoachBlueford had 50% of his Senior class sign to a 4-Year University in yesterdays National Signing Day Ceremony. Blueford reflects on the impact his 2021 class had not only on himself as a coach, but for the entire @ACPFootball17 program. @CUSDAthletics @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/kUMaGlFgFv — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 5, 2021

Players Who Signed

Joel Diaz - Colorado School of Mines

ACP Senior Safety and Captain @25JoelDiaz signs with Colorado School of Mines. A 4-year starter for @CoachBlueford, Diaz racked up 352 total tackles, 13 INTs, and forced 7 fumbles in his @ACPFootball17 career. Also had a 4.8 GPA in the class room. Total baller‼️ @madbacker56 pic.twitter.com/vFSmEnnnzf — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 4, 2021

Richie Williams - Lake Forest College

Arizona College Prep RB @richiew_34 signs with Lake Forest College during tonight’s National Signing Day. In two seasons with the Knights, Williams rushed for 2285 yards and 26 TDs. Congrats Richie‼️ @CoachBlueford @LFC_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/1hsUHLMoOq — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 4, 2021

Kellen Gibson - John Hopkins University

ACP Senior Captain @gibsonkellen4 signs his letter of intent to John Hopkins University. Gibson totaled up 393 tackles on the field and sported a 4.8 GPA in the classroom. Talk about getting it done‼️@CoachBlueford pic.twitter.com/QP77wd6N81 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 4, 2021

Bryan Dyson - Rocky Mountain College

ACP WR @BryanDyson5 signs with Rocky Mountain College. Dyson racked up over 2800 receiving yards and 32 TDs throughout his @ACPFootball17 career @CoachBlueford @CoachBlome pic.twitter.com/x6yXVKGZrn — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 4, 2021

Mark Chavez - Lake Forest College

Arizona College Prep QB Mark Chavez signs with Lake Forest College during tonight’s National Signing Day Ceremony. Chavez threw for over 5800 yards and 61 TDs throughout his @ACPFootball17 career. Congrats @markdChavez10‼️ @CoachBlueford @LFC_FOOTBALL @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/PGWD3zMwJl — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 4, 2021