ArizonaVarsity - New coach Ramirez, Saguaro looking for turnaround basketball season

There have been few, if any, more turbulent times to take the reigns on a new basketball program than 2020, especially one coming off its most disappointing season in recent memory.

Saguaro boys' basketball went 4-21 in the 2019-20 season, and it was obvious the team needed new energy. As Lucas Ramirez, formerly an assistant at Horizon High, heads into his first year as coach of the Sabercats, he hopes to build a new culture and turn the team's record around. He said he is up for the challenge, as he recognizes the school's commitment to athletics.

“There’s a hunger here to make sure we turn things up a little bit and get some excitement going here," Ramirez said.

However, in the midst of establishing a new system, the team lost its regular spring, summer and fall preparation time due to COVID-19 restrictions. While he could only start regularly hosting his players in the gym in early October, Ramirez and the staff made an active effort to build camaraderie. Saguaro brings back many of its top contributors from last year's season, including several football players that have even less experience with the new coach than the already-shortened offseason would normally allow.

The staff's efforts included the use of technology, more than just typical video chats.

Ramirez is incredibly active on social media, Twitter especially. He utilizes his personal page, along with the team's official account, to promote positive thinking and the mindset of athletic excellence to his players.

“He’s been really good about sending us messages. It's like articles, quotes, videos, that stuff, every day about leadership and things that we should know if we want to reach our goals. It’s pretty cool," said senior Kamden Sekaguaptewa.

“It’s just letting them know we’re thinking of them every single day," Ramirez added.

On the court, Ramirez has noticed he has some length and athleticism at all five spots on the floor, meaning the emphasis will be on team defense, switching on picks and sticking to the scheme.

Offensively, it will likely be the same strategy. There is no one dominant scorer, so the Sabercats will have to share the ball and allow different players to shine each night.

"Even though it’s not a knock on any of our guys, it’s not like we have one or two studs that we can rely on every single night to do the heavy load on offense, so it means we have to have everybody making their own contribution," Ramirez said.

It will be a tall task to turn around the fortunes of Saguaro, and compete for a winning season and the team's first playoff victory since the 2014-15 season.

There are indications under Ramirez and the new staff, though, of the team beginning to head in that direction.

"We like his new energy and he's a good coach," said senior Caleb Simpson.

"So hopefully we can be better than last year. And hopefully we can make a run because we know how to play together better and everyone’s gotten better individually.”

The Sabercats are set to open the 2020-21 season on Jan 19 at Marcos de Niza High School.





