ArizonaVarsity - New-Look Liberty Football Prepares for Title Defense

There were some nerves as Liberty football lined up for its first game snaps since winning the 6A title in December. On the first play from scrimmage against Basha High in a preseason exhibition, sophomore running back Zaccheus Cooper busted through the middle for a hard-fought first down. Two plays later a designed short pass from new starting quarterback Brock Mast broke for a touchdown, and Liberty felt more like the team that boasted its first championship in team history less than a year earlier. Liberty graduated over 40 seniors - the most in team history - from the title squad, and former offensive coordinator Colin Thomas was promoted to head coach this offseason. The Lion returners are hoping to recreate success with new faces. “We’re just making our own legacy," said Cooper.

“We’re just making our own legacy," said Liberty sophomore running back Zaccheus Cooper. (Eric Newman)

Bringing back few starters, but still holding the latest trophy, senior safety Shane Pitts said a lot of teams will give Liberty their best shot as a measuring tool for their own power. “We’ve got a target on our backs after winning last year, but I think we’re ready for it,” he said. But the new contributors, in his mind, are ready to uphold the tradition. “It’s really special," Pitts said, "all the young kids are understanding the plays and we all have a lot of faith.”

Senior safety Shane Pitts is one of few returning starters from last season's championship run. (Eric Newman)

Liberty will be tested early and often. In eight regular season games, the Lions face four 2019 Open Division teams, including defending-champion Chandler in week one. They take on Red Mountain, who they beat in overtime in the 6A final, bitter rival Sunrise Mountain and tough Queen Creek and Brophy Prep teams to top it off. Thomas said there were plenty of talented players waiting in the wings for their shot at playing time behind a special senior class. He has seen promise from the young kids, and a lot of raw talent that over time could lead to great high school seasons. But with a shortened offseason due to COVID-19 and only eight games - meaning less time to make up for any early mistakes - he is counting on the new playmakers to be as ready as possible ready right away, because there is no easy week in the 2020 football season. “A lot of these kids haven’t had their chance to step on the field yet because they were waiting behind some really talented players. Now it’s their turn," Thomas said. “They haven’t seen a lot of reps, so the kids that are playing here now have to get ready to rock right now.”

First-year coach Colin Thomas watches Liberty football players warm up before a recent scrimmage (Eric Newman)

In preparation for the season, the starting units played just a handful of snaps at the Basha scrimmage. While the faces are different, the drive and tenacity of the Lions that led the group to a championship in the first place. Those donning the red and black in 2020 are looking forward to the challenge, and taking on some of the teams eager to take their seat at the top. “We’ve been going at it against each other so long, we want to get in pads and really hit someone else," Pitts said, "because we know it’s going to be a fun season.”