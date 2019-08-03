New personnel brings challenge for Perry
Safety Mayberry and rest of the defense needed to get Pumas over hump to first title
WEEKLY BLOG: 8/3/19
Perry elevated its status in 2016 with the school's first trip to the semifinals. The Pumas followed that up with their first championship game appearance the following year. The 2018 season showed us that it wasn't just Brock Purdy that resulted in the two-year spike. Once again, Perry exceeded expectations. In the Arizona Varsity Preseason Poll, PHS ranked No. 6 in 6A with one voter leaving the Pumas outside the top 10 and none of the five "experts" placing the team in the top four. Perry finished 11-3 and played for the title once again, falling short against nemesis Chandler.
As the 2019 season begins, it is a year that will test the overall depth of the program. Chubba Purdy will be back at quarterback, but much of the high-powered offense will have newcomers.
Preston Jones, who has been the only head coach in Perry's 12 years of existence, is excited for the ongoing mental test for the coaches as rosters change over each season.
"Our strengths might not be the same from year to year," Jones said. "We've been really spoiled with good athletes at their positions."
One position without a change is quarterback. While older brother Brock was working his way into folk hero status at Iowa State, Chubba was simply mastering the signal caller role in his first year as a varsity starter. Purdy led all of 6A in passing with 3,422 yards and was second in touchdown passes with 36. He completed 64 percent of his attempts. Purdy committed to Louisville over the summer.
Perry has had QB's that will take off and run, even before the Purdys. Last year, Purdy also rushed for 1,156 yards and scored 23 touchdowns (one a receiving TD on a trick play). Jones doesn't see a change in the scheme going forward.
"It's extremely hard to defend a mobile quarterback," Jones said. "You have to account for him at all times."
Last year, Perry boasted a three-headed backfield of Jalen Young, Jaden Burns, and Peyton Hill. That trio accounted for 2,462 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns.
And now, they're all gone. Young and Burns graduated and Hill has transferred to Higley. The running backs on this year's roster accounted for zero varsity yards last season.
Jones said the plan is to go to a running back by committee. Two players that should be a part of that are Nathan Miles and Payton Day. Both are juniors. The plan is to get a three or four man rotation with all players getting equal reps to have them stay fresh.
At wide receiver, Jorden Young has played on varsity since his sophomore year. He is the lone receiver back that had at least 40 yards last season. Young finished his junior season with 43 catches for 541 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Broc Lane, a senior with good size (6-4, 215), started early in the year, but was lost to an injury midway through. Matt McGrane is athletic and could be used either at tight end or running back. Cade Veach is 6-6, 215 pounds, and has attracted college attention. He will be eligible this year after transferring from Hamilton following the 2017 season.
Jones is happy with where the offensive line is at and said they did a real nice job over the spring and summer. Returning starters are Hezekiah Lockhart and Hunter Scott. Kobe Stanley has stepped up over the summer and the 6-2, 225-pound senior has a little experience at guard. Trevor Swan is a 6-3, 250-pound sophomore. He received an offer from Arizona State following his freshman campaign and could make a varsity impact this season.
Last season, Perry had an offense that broke the 40-point barrier eight times. But, it also had a defense that surrendered 40 or more six times.
Perry plays a 4-2 defense, also known as a nickel defense, with five defensive backs. One of those DBs is safety Andrei Mayberry. He has seven Division I offers, including Army, Navy, and Columbia. The two interior linebackers are Jackson Ford and Cole Sabetta. Both players are seniors and each made 63 tackles last season. Ford has committed to Princeton. Up front, Ryan Short (4.5 sacks) was a starter last season. In the secondary, Tracey Franklin (61 tackles) started at corner. Another player that should see time as a defensive back is senior Luke Roshay, who transferred from Higley.
Finally, there's senior defensive tackle Alex Edjourian, who set the school's squat record last May.
New Perry HS Squat Record!!— Perry High Athletics (@perry_pumas) May 24, 2019
Alex Edjourian squats 510lbs to break the school record most recently held by Zach Neff at 505lbs!!! pic.twitter.com/b6tEagH4bl
Prior to 2016, the Pumas were 1-6 in their postseason history. In the last three seasons, PHS is 8-3 in bracket play. So, what will be the key for Perry to make the playoffs for a sixth straight year?
"To stay healthy and pay attention to all the details," Jones said.
In addition to playing in the difficult Premier Region, Perry has a tough early-season schedule. Pinnacle, Red Mountain, Cesar Chavez, and Boulder Creek all come before region play. After that, it's Brophy and the fellow Chandler District schools of Hamilton, Basha, and yes, Chandler High. Seven of the Pumas' opponents made the playoffs last year.
Jones feels they can't look ahead to that October 4 rematch against the Wolves. He said Basha and Hamilton will be improved teams and of course, Pinnacle may have a score to settle after being knocked out by Perry in the semis last year. The opener is at home in Gilbert against the Pioneers.
"Pinnacle may be one of the most talented teams in the state," Jones said. "Our region is going to be even tougher."
Prior to the start of the school year (July 23), Perry went to Show Low for a team camp in the White Mountains (July 7-11). Jones is happy with where the leadership group is now.
"I think we've got some solid leaders," Jones said. "We've got five offensive and five defensive captains."
Perry has had a week of official practices with the helmets and later in the week, pads. Next up is an intrasquad Navy-Cardinal game this Friday. That will be followed by a varsity scrimmage against Skyline on August 14.
On the team's web site, there are two countdown clocks. One ticking down the days to the Pinnacle game (20 to go), and the other is now at 126 days. That's when the state championship game is. Can the newcomers on this big (over 100-player) roster surpass expectations and progress all the way to the Open tournament and this time, win the last game?
Doubt them at your own risk.
