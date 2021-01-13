ArizonaVarsity - Nick Gehrts named next Canyon View football coach

Nick Gehrts named next Canyon View football coach
Canyon View High School administration announced Wednesday that it recommended Nick Gehrts as its new football coach for the 2021 season.
Gehrts stepped down from his coaching position at Westview in December, where he amassed several winning seasons and region championships and was named coach of the year twice after being hired in 2016.
The Tolleson Union High School District canceled the 2020 fall sports season, and the Knights did not play at all. Gehrts said he grew as a person and coach in the time off, but the break made him motivated to get started with practices and offseason training, pending approval by the Agua Fria Union High School District at their February board meeting.
"Whenever you get something taken away from you, it just makes you hungry and it makes you want to get back to work and get things rolling," he said.
Gehrts takes over a young squad that went 4-4 in its inaugural varsity season. With no seniors on the team, the Jaguars will return nearly all of their roster with another offseason of practice and conditioning.
He said the opportunity to help craft a successful program in a growing area, with beautiful facilities near his home was appealing.
"Everybody coming back means we have guys with quality varsity action last year and the opporutnity to build something and build on the legacy and traditions they already started is exciting," Gehrts said.
