North Valley Showcase recap

Does a great job holding his ground, and at 6'3 290 he's got a lot of power. Can bully a lot of top offensive linemen. Does a great job adjusting to the development of the play, and is a great finisher.

One of the top '23 RB's in the state. Compact back that has consistently produced against some of the AZ's best competition. He's got good hands, and some juice too so he is a 3 down back even in a projected pass heavier (than previous seasons) offense.

6'6 300 and looks great carries 300 like 270. Has a lot of nastiness to his game a lot of analysts like him as an interior guy I think he could do guard or tackle I personally like him better at tackle. Has really good strength, and footwork especially when pulling.

6'3 225, and kinda raw. Possesses a fast first step, seems like he plays a little bit better with his hand(s) in the dirt. Pretty athletic will play some offense, but could also potentially be a very good OLB!

Jason Kirkland '23 Edge

Long 6'4+ and kind of wiry still at about 240 and very strong. He might be fine, but Id like to see him gain a good 5-8 lbs of muscle. Great work ethic always wants the challenge, and his rate of improvement could be 2-3 times faster than any other Edge just cause he gets to practice against one of the top guys in the country.

Brenden Anderson '23 QB

6'1ish flamethrower. Strong arm, and a quick release. He's not a dual threat, but has a lot of mobility, and can/does extend plays. Trusts his arm. Threw 39 TD's with a better than 3:1 TD to Int ratio last year. Could do bigger numbers this year.

Terrance Hall '23 WR

Has a lean frame and is Arizonas big school TD reception leader with 18. Since this is his first full year committed to the position I think he has a very high floor and an even higher ceiling. He's got good strength and some wiggle and catches everything in his area.

Pinnacle

Myles Libman '23 WR

6'1 185 and could add some bulk, but not necessary. Has a blueprint for the position, very athletic and can make the 50/50 plays. Has good speed, great hands, and can get behind the secondary consistently.

Duce Robinson '23 TE/Hy

Arguably the top athlete in the class! At 6'6 230 is a phenomenal baseball player, and a very good basketball player. He has a ridiculous catch radius and quite honestly might be able to make the transition to wide receiver should he choose. Will play football and baseball where ever he commits!

Elijah Page '23 OL

Tall athletic tackle that also plays basketball. Has really good feet and looks like he can add another 15-20 lbs on his frame comfortably. Moves his feet and does a good job staying in front of his defender. Also uses his hands efficiently.

Bradshaw Mountain

Gabriel Rickets '24 ATH

I like him a little bit more on the offensive side as a RB secures the ball well. Could probably flip and play some Nickel? Probably more of a linebacker.

O'connor

Ryan Davis '23 Edge

Really athletic edge rusher that spent his spring playing tight end for his 7s team. Has really good balance after contact, and does a good job in pursuit. Really does a good job of using his length to create distance and also alter passes.

Ben Currence '23 ATH

Talented 2way guy has good length at 6'2. Balanced 7s and track. In 7s he did great and really showcased his abilities as a WR. And had a solid track season. Flips and plays DB, but I really like him as a receiver.

Chaparral

Gavin Geweniger '23 DL/Edge

Has a good combination of strength and speed, and does a good job of converting his speed to power. Might see a dip statistically because of double teams, but he's capable of making himself skinny to get in that backfield.