ArizonaVarsity - O'Connor football running hot into playoffs

Sandra Day O'Connor's turn-around football season continues tonight, as the No. 3 Eagles host No. 6 Basha in the 6A playoff quarterfinals. In getting to this point, the Eagles secured a playoff berth and winning record for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Coach Steve Casey gave the players Saturday off after a 31-3 drubbing of Mountain Ridge in the season finale to move to 5-3. The coaching staff felt the victory, after coming in as the No. 8 team, likely solidified their spot in the postseason. They just did not know where.

They kept an ear on the AIA's bracket reveal show while going over game film from the night before.

The 1-8 matchup was revealed with little surprise to the Eagles. Highland and Casteel took No.'s 4 and 5, where the majority of the Eagles thought they might be.

“We weren’t expecting a playoff home game or a high seed. Maybe a four or five-seed, and when we saw it it was just crazy," said junior linebacker Brandon Craddock.

Queen Creek was No. 2. Chaparral was No. 7. Were the Eagles the No. 6? For a fleeting moment, Casey said he thought they might even be left out of the bracket entirely.

The number 3 popped up for O'Connor, and the Eagles celebrated.

“When it revealed we were No. 3, to say we were ecstatic as a staff would be an understatement. Being able to come home in the playoffs and get some of our students in that haven’t been to a game all year because they can open up the ticket sales online was pretty special," Casey said.