Open Division Quick Recap & Team Stats

Dual-threat Dampier delivers again as Saguaro ends Chandler's reign

On Saturday night, Saguaro defeated Chandler, 20-15, in a game that featured five lead changes in the Open Division championship game at Sun Devil Stadium. Saguaro had strong play from quarterback Devon Dampier, who rushed for 129 yards and passed for a pair of touchdowns. The game also came down to big plays at clutch moments for the Sabercats both on offense, to take the lead, and on defense, to secure the victory.

For Saguaro (12-1), this marked the summit of a three-year climb. It was the third straight appearance in the Open Division (which has existed for three seasons). The first, in 2019, resulted in a seven-point loss to Chandler in the title game. In 2020, the Sabercats had to withdraw from the bracket on Thanksgiving Day due to some cases of COVID-19 that affected the team. Overall, Saturday night's game resulted in the 13th championship for the Scottsdale District school. It also put an end to a 20-game, five-year postseason winning streak for Chandler. Saguaro becomes the first biggest-division team to claim a state title other than Chandler since Centennial won it all in 2015.



Saguaro receiver/running back Javen Jacobs is on his way to scoring his 15th touchdown of the season on a run the left side. He stretched it over the pylon for Saguaro's first points. Jacobs added a second later in the half.

Turning Point

Chandler held a 15-14 lead after three quarters. The teams exchanged punts, then with less than five minutes remaining, Dampier found sophomore running back Jaedon Matthews wide open in the middle of the field. Dampier hit him with the pass and Matthews sprinted into the end zone on a 45-yard play that gave the Sabercats the lead for good in the game.



Saguaro running back Jaedon Matthews makes the catch that, in turn, resulted in the Sabercats' winning points.

Key Stat

After accumulating 90 yards on its opening possession (for a touchdown), Chandler (11-2) had 271 yards in the first half. In the last 24 minutes, the Wolves had just 110 total yards of offense. Of that total, only 24 came in the fourth quarter. Chandler's final drive ended with just over two minutes left when cornerback Junius Marsh intercepted a pass as quarterback Blaine Hipa was trying to lead the Wolves down the field like he had done the previous week against Liberty.



Saguaro cornerback Junius Marsh intercepts a pass in a collision with a Chandler receiver. The soon-to-be victorious Sabercat sideline reacts.

Top Play

A look at the last touchdown scored in the 2021 season, along with reaction from the Saguaro student section.



MVP

Dampier didn't start a game this season until the Open Division playoffs (all three games). The Pinnacle transfer gave the Sabercats a different look on offense with his running ability. With receiver Deric English out (injury in Week 6), head coach Jason Mohns said with the tough defenses the Sabercats would be facing in the Open, Dampier gave them more to think about and they wouldn't be able to bracket Jacobs. Dampier rushed for 129 yards (22 carries) and showed he can throw the ball too (12-of-17 for 156 yards and two touchdowns). Next season, both Dampier and English return for their senior years. Look out!



Quotable

"They've got dynamic playmakers. We just had to keep competing. Ches (Thomas DeChesario) made a huge play. We had some good clean hard hits on their receivers to make then think twice about going over the middle and we made the play when we needed to." - Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns on his secondary

"I was just reading my block. I just knew I had to play the pylon (on the first touchdown). The second one, I had a vertical route and I beat my guy, so I knew Devon was going to throw it to me and he dropped a dime. I just tracked it, looked it in, and caught it in the back of the end zone." - Saguaro wide receiver Javen Jacobs on his two touchdowns

"We just all worked as a unit. It makes my ball skills easy. I just know what the offense is doing because I'm coming from offense." - Saguaro cornerback Junius Marsh (who used to play receiver)

"I'm going to remember the players and the coaches that have all supported my throughout this entire journey. I love them all and I'm going to miss them." - Chandler tight end Nason Coleman (who is committed to Princeton)



Chandler tight end Nason Coleman gains some yards after a reception. Coleman finished with 31 yards, but had a touchdown called back due to a penalty.

Sabercats 20, Wolves 15 Saguaro

7 7

0 6 20 Chandler 6 6 3

0 15

First Quarter:

Chan - Jeremiah Moore 5 yard run (kick failed), 4:42

Sag - Javen Jacobs 12 yard run (Michael Ortiz kick), 0:19

Second Quarter:

Chan - Kenneth Cooper Jr. 6 yard run (pass failed), 10:34

Sag - Jacobs 24 yard pass from Devon Dampier (Ortiz kick), 0:17

Third Quarter:

Chan - Parker Orr 27 yard FG, 2:12

Fourth Quarter:

Sag - Jaedon Matthews 45 yard pass from Dampier (run failed), 4:25



Team Stats Saguaro Chandler First Downs

20 19 Total Net Yards

340 381 Rushes-Yards 34-184 34-216 Passing Yards

156 165 Punt Returns-Yards

0-0 2-26 Kickoff Returns-Yards

4-55 4-61 Interceptions-Ret Yards

2-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 12-17-1 15-25-2 Punts-Avg 4-38.0 2-30.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penatlies-Yards 6-50 9-66 Time of Possession

24:19 23:41