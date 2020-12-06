ArizonaVarsity - Open Semifinals: Hamilton 58 Salpointe 14

OPEN PLAYOFF BLOG: 12/5/20

Hamilton's players ran off the field and to the southeast corner of the end zone to celebrate with the band for a final time after their last home game.

Then they got one final message. It came from the stadium's PA announcer.

He provided live play-by-play of Liberty's two-point conversion attempt in overtime against Chandler. Its pass fell incomplete and the Huskies' players instantly knew they would get a rematch with their Arizona Avenue rivals.

Moments earlier, the Huskies earned their first trip to the championship game since 2014 with a convincing 58-14 win over Salpointe Catholic in an Open Division semifinal Saturday night in Chandler.

Hamilton (8-1) will face Chandler (9-0) in the state title game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Desert Vista HS in Ahwatukee.

On a cool 55-degree night, the Huskies stuck mostly with their ground game as they did the week prior against Corona del Sol. Hamilton dominated both lines of scrimmage, paving the way on offense for 287 yards rushing on 26 carries and five touchdowns. Defensively, the Huskies got to the quarterback for six sacks and also scored two TDs on returns.

"I can't put it into words how hard we've all worked for this," Hamilton linebacker Mo Sarnowski said. "We've worked extremely hard."

Once again, Hamilton went with backup quarterback Roch Cholowsky. The sophomore completed nine of his 13 passes, threw a touchdown pass, and recovered his own fumble for a two-yard rushing score.

Junior Nicco Marchiol, who is a national recruit, was injured two weeks ago against Chandler. He has returned to practice and is day-to-day.

"When Nicco is good, he'll step back in," Hamilton head coach Mike Zdebski said. "He had a really good week of practice. This wasn't the time yet."

Running backs Rodney Clemente and Noah Schmidt each had just over 130 yards of rushing and notched a pair of touchdowns. Clemente gave credit to offensive line coach Mark Tucker's charges.

"Our O-Line is amazing," Clemente said. "Tuck's Tanks. They do super good."

Hamilton showed it wasn't going to take Salpointe lightly after rolling Corona del Sol, 50-0 last week. The Huskies stormed to a 23-0 lead while running just three offensive plays.

Sophomore Cole Martin received the opening kickoff and brought it back to midfield. Cholowsky handed it off to Clemente and senior got around the edge on the left and took it for a touchdown. Following a three-and-out, Martin took the punt back 54 yards on an electrifying return. The Hamilton defense was flying to the football and putting pressure on the quarterback forcing a safety as the Lancers had to punt from the 2-yard line. Then, on the ensuing free kick, Clemente raced 33 yards to the end zone and just like that, Salpointe was in a hole.

