Wolves get Eu-FOUR-ic as Garretson leads team to title in 1st year as head coach

OPEN PLAYOFF BLOG: 12/7/19 The inaugural Open Division state championship game set up like a heavyweight fight. Saguaro with its six straight titles on one side (five in 4A). The Chandler Wolves with three consecutive 6A crowns on the other. When the bell started for round one, it was the Wolves throwing haymakers and going for the early knockout. But while the Sabercats were staggered, they stayed in and battled. The longer the fight went, the more comfortable they were, outpointing CHS in the second half. It went the distance. And in the end, it was Chandler raising its arms and taking the coveted gold ball back to Arizona Avenue as the Wolves captured the undisputed state championship with a 42-35 win over Saguaro on Saturday night at Arizona State University in Tempe. The win seals a perfect 13-0 season for Chandler, the first time the Wolves have run the table since the AIA began playoffs in 1959. The Wolves got out to a hot start winning the toss and taking the ball. Chandler gave it to Dae Dae Hunter on the first play from scrimmage and the senior, who has been battling an ankle injury that limited him to just one carry in the semifinals, tore off a 71-yard run. Three plays later, sophomore Mikey Keene dropped back to pass, didn't see anything open, and took off on a keeper up the middle for a touchdown.



Chandler senior running back Dae Dae Hunter had no one near him as he took off on a 71-yard run on the first play of the game. He was eventually tackled by Kelee Ringo, but not before he crossed the Saguaro 10-yard line. Hunter went over the 1,700-yard mark for the season.

Hunter was one of the few players on the Wolves roster that hadn't experienced playing in or watching older classmates win a state championship. He moved to Arizona from Colorado last summer. "I couldn't ask for a better team or coaches," Hunter said. "I'm so grateful." Following a three-and-out by the defense, the Wolves were in the end zone again. Keene went play action, rolled to his right and found sophomore Kyion Grayes for a 19-yard touchdown. The game threatened to become a rout when Saguaro found itself at third-and-13 from its own 16-yard line. Defensive end Zion Magalei tipped a pass near the line of scrimmage and it popped up and went into the arms of Brandon Buckner, the other defensive lineman. The junior duo combined for a pick-six and it was 21-0 Wolves less than six minutes into the game.

Chandler defensive end Brandon Buckner celebrates in the end zone after scoring on a short interception return. The highly-talented college recruit had 14.5 sacks this year.

Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron caught up with Buckner after the game.



Awesome postgame interview with @FTBL_Boosters Class of ‘21 DE @brandonbuckner_ Buckner Intercepted a tipped pass in the 1st Q and took it to the house for a pick-6. One of the best defensive lineman in the state for his class got after it tonight‼️ @AZHSFB @AndrewKnoche pic.twitter.com/pNl4aZQlWD — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 8, 2019

It almost got worse for the Sabercats, but Jacobe Covington responded by putting his helmet on a ball and forced a fumble that was recovered by Kelee Ringo at the 9-yard line. Ringo, who teamed up with Will Shaffer in the backfield on offense, got the Sabercats on the board to cap the 91-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown off a pitch play. Chandler increased its lead before the half with a 12-play, 85-yard drive. Grayes caught his second touchdown of the half from Keene to put the Wolves up 28-7 at the break. During the halftime break a couple things happened that you'd expect. The coaches were in the locker room making adjustments and getting the players ready for 24 minutes of football. The Chandler marching band was on the field entertaining the crowd. But, there was also something you wouldn't anticipate on most varsity game nights. The skies opened up and it rained. The weather kept up for the duration of the second half. Saguaro (11-2) didn't lay down and came out spirited in the third quarter. Quarterback Tyler Beverett had a 34-yard run and Shaffer capped it with an eight-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat as Beverett had to sit out a play (helmet came off). But Hunter had another big run in him, exploding up the middle for a 74-yard touchdown to go over the 200-yard mark (he finished with 247). "I saw my sexy linemen hit the crease and make their blocks," Hunter said. "The sunlight was there and all I do is run." The Sabercats countered with a big play of their own. Beverett dialed long to Denzel Burke on a 67-yard touchdown. It was Burke's fifth TD of the season and Saguaro trailed 35-21 after three quarters. Saguaro made halftime adjustments as well as any team in the state this year. The Sabercats outscored their opponents in the third quarter this season, 146-13 (14-7 in the championship game). With SHS already having already had highlight plays from the offense and the defense, it was the special teams' turn with a punt block. The Sabercats took over at the Chandler 20-yard line and made quick work of the short field. Beverett had his second touchdown pass of the game, this one to Shaffer.



HUGE!! On 4th and goal, QB @TylerBeverett throws a dart to @chillwill_8 for a TD, Shaffer’s 2nd TD of the game. Saguaro cuts Chandler’s lead to 35-28 with 10:15 left in the game‼️ @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/gQacSEdtFW — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 8, 2019

The end of this one was reminiscent of the 2017 game against Perry. Saguaro got to within a touchdown, but never had the ball again with a chance to tie it up. That's because the usually fast-playing Wolves got deliberate and drained the clock, almost entirely on the ground, going on a seven-minute, 85-yard drive. The Wolves could have kicked a field goal to go up two scores facing a fourth-and-one from the 6-yard line, but went for it. They gained the first down and eventually, punched in the backbreaker with Hunter.



Dae Dae Hunter doing what he does best - punches it in from a few yards out for a @FTBL_Boosters TD. Chandler leads Saguaro 42-28 with 3:09 left in the game @AZHSFB @Daveon4l pic.twitter.com/tEgrtheO9m — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 8, 2019

Saguaro scored one more time as Shaffer, an Arizona State commit (at linebacker), made it a second-half hat trick with his third touchdown on an easy run from one yard out. With just 1:19 remaining, the Sabercats had to try an onside kick and the Wolves recovered and ran out the clock. The title is the fifth in six years for Chandler and the first as head coach for Rick Garretson. The Wolves now have a 26-game winning streak and have beaten 33 consecutive Arizona schools. "There's no shame in losing to a team like Chandler," Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns said. "I'm really proud of our guys. I thought we proved that we really belong." This was the first year of the Open Division concept. Following the regular season, the top eight schools among 6A, 5A, and 4A teams were pulled out of their conference tournaments and into this special Open bracket to determine the undisputed state champion. Having experienced it first-hand now, Mohns likes the Open tournament even though there were schools that took home trophies this weekend that had lost to teams in the Open. He also thinks it should continue and be the goal for schools that have high aspirations for 2020. "Our state needs to embrace the fact that if you get in the Open Division, that's the standard," Mohns said. "It's a special thing for Arizona and the teams that make it, even if they got beat in the first round, should be celebrated." And with that, we close out this championship recap with a congratulations to not only the newly crowned champion Chandler Wolves, but also their opponents tonight, the Saguaro Sabercats as well as the Hamilton Huskies, Salpointe Lancers, Pinnacle Pioneers, Horizon Huskies, Centennial Coyotes, and Chaparral Firebirds. Well done this year, you all have a lot to be proud of!



Wolves 42, Sabercats 35 Saguaro 0

7 14 14 35 Chandler 21 7 7

7

42

First Quarter:

Chan - Mikey Keene 5 yard run (Crew Peterman kick), 10:31

Chan - Kyion Grayes 19 yard pass from Keene (Peterman kick), 8:06

Chan - Brandon Buckner 3 yard interception return (Peterman kick), 6:43

Second Quarter:

Sag - Kelee Ringo 19 yard run (Parker Lewis kick), 11:11

Chan - Grayes 22 yard pass from Keene (Peterman kick), 0:58

Third Quarter:

Sag - Will Shaffer 8 yard run (Lewis kick), 9:04

Chan - Dae Dae Hunter 74 yard run (Peterman kick), 8:21

Sag - Denzel Burke 67 yard pass from Tyler Beverett (Lewis kick), 4:52

Fourth Quarter:

Sag - Shaffer 6 yard pass from Beverett (Lewis kick), 10:15

Chan - Hunter 4 yard run (Peterman kick), 3:09

Sag - Shaffer 1 yard run (Lewis kick), 1:19

