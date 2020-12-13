ArizonaVarsity - Open State Championship Stat Pack

Open State Championship Stat Pack
The Chandler Wolves won their fifth consecutive title with a 23-21 victory over the Hamilton Huskies on Saturday night at Desert Vista HS.
It was an exciting finish as the Huskies rallied from an early fourth quarter 23-7 deficit. Hamilton scored two touchdowns, but weren't able to score on the second two-point conversion with just over four minutes to go. HHS made a stop and got the ball back, but a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds went wide.
The championship is the 6th in Chandler's history joining those earned in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
|
Hamilton (8-2)
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
14
|
21
|
Chandler (10-0)
|
6
|
7
|
0
|
10
|
23
First Quarter:
Chan - Eli Sanders 80 yard run (kick failed), 11:42
Second Quarter:
Chan - Eli Swope 7 yard pass from Mikey Keene (Crew Peterman kick), 11:19
Ham - Christian Anaya 20 yard pass from Nicco Marchiol (Matthew Swink kick), 8:23
Third Quarter:
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter:
Chan - Peterman 41 yard FG, 11:49
Chan - Sanders 1 yard run (Peterman kick), 10:53
Ham - Marchiol 2 yard run (Anaya pass from Marchiol), 7:33
Ham - Rodney Clemente 6 yard run (pass failed), 4:07
|Hamilton
|Chandler
|
First Downs
|
24
|
11
|
Total Net Yards
|
375
|
229
|
Rushes-Yards
|
45-215
|
26-128
|
Passing Yards
|
160
|
101
|
Punt Returns-Yds
|
3-15
|
1- -2
|
Kickoff Returns-Yds
|
5-94
|
4-49
|
Interceptions-Ret Yds
|
0-0
|
3-30
|
Comp-Att-Int
|
12-25-3
|
10-19-0
|
Punts-Avg.
|
3-43.7
|
6-30.7
|
Fumbles-Lost
|
2-1
|
1-1
|
Penalties-Yards
|
15-89
|
13-87
|
Time of Possession
|
27:40
|
20:20
