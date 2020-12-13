 ArizonaVarsity - Open State Championship Stat Pack
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 01:46:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Open State Championship Stat Pack

Alfred Smith returns a kickoff for Chandler in Saturday night's Open Division championship. The Wolves won their fifth straight championship. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Alfred Smith returns a kickoff for Chandler in Saturday night's Open Division championship. The Wolves won their fifth straight championship. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Chandler Wolves won their fifth consecutive title with a 23-21 victory over the Hamilton Huskies on Saturday night at Desert Vista HS.

It was an exciting finish as the Huskies rallied from an early fourth quarter 23-7 deficit. Hamilton scored two touchdowns, but weren't able to score on the second two-point conversion with just over four minutes to go. HHS made a stop and got the ball back, but a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds went wide.

The championship is the 6th in Chandler's history joining those earned in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Watch for an Arizona Varsity Roundtable Discussion on the Open Division game soon!

Nicolas Nesbitt picks up some yards for Chandler in Saturday's game. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Nicolas Nesbitt picks up some yards for Chandler in Saturday's game. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Wolves 23, Huskies 21

Hamilton (8-2)

0

7

0

14

21

Chandler (10-0)

6

7

0

10

23

First Quarter:
Chan - Eli Sanders 80 yard run (kick failed), 11:42
Second Quarter:
Chan - Eli Swope 7 yard pass from Mikey Keene (Crew Peterman kick), 11:19
Ham - Christian Anaya 20 yard pass from Nicco Marchiol (Matthew Swink kick), 8:23
Third Quarter:
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter:
Chan - Peterman 41 yard FG, 11:49
Chan - Sanders 1 yard run (Peterman kick), 10:53
Ham - Marchiol 2 yard run (Anaya pass from Marchiol), 7:33
Ham - Rodney Clemente 6 yard run (pass failed), 4:07

Hamilton running back Noah Schmidt gets some yards before being taken down. The senior led the Huskies with 95 yards on his 17 carries. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Hamilton running back Noah Schmidt gets some yards before being taken down. The senior led the Huskies with 95 yards on his 17 carries. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Team Statistics
Hamilton Chandler

First Downs

24

11

Total Net Yards

375

229

Rushes-Yards

45-215

26-128

Passing Yards

160

101

Punt Returns-Yds

3-15

1- -2

Kickoff Returns-Yds

5-94

4-49

Interceptions-Ret Yds

0-0

3-30

Comp-Att-Int

12-25-3

10-19-0

Punts-Avg.

3-43.7

6-30.7

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

1-1

Penalties-Yards

15-89

13-87

Time of Possession

27:40

20:20

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}