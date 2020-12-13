ArizonaVarsity - Open State Championship Stat Pack

The Chandler Wolves won their fifth consecutive title with a 23-21 victory over the Hamilton Huskies on Saturday night at Desert Vista HS.

It was an exciting finish as the Huskies rallied from an early fourth quarter 23-7 deficit. Hamilton scored two touchdowns, but weren't able to score on the second two-point conversion with just over four minutes to go. HHS made a stop and got the ball back, but a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds went wide.

The championship is the 6th in Chandler's history joining those earned in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Watch for an Arizona Varsity Roundtable Discussion on the Open Division game soon!

