Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Arizona high school sports is officially at a watershed moment that will determine the direction of its future.

To some, it may be surprising that one simple action such as an athlete transferring can snowball into this moment.

But this is a moment that has been building for decades and is at a ‘code-red level’ of urgency to be fixed before it’s too late.

The transfer rule set by the AIA has reached a point where it no longer serves as a deterrent from transferring

Article 15 Section 10.1 of the AIA Bylaws states that,

“A student shall be ineligible for all contests at all levels until after the first 50% of the maximum allowable Power Rankings regular season contests in those sports in which the student participated during the twelve (12) months immediately preceding the season in which the student is seeking eligibility.”

Since the adoption of this bylaw, student athletes throughout the state of Arizona have transferred from one school to another in the name of better opportunity for themselves.

Whether it be for playing time or the ability to gather scholarship offers, players have been jumping ship for decades. Most notably first gaining traction during the McClintock and St Mary’s dynasties of the 1980’s. But in the time since, the amount of players leaving programs each off-season has rapidly grown.

The five game suspension rule was used initially as a deterrent for players leaving their school for ‘greener pastures’ in order to keep a competitive balance.

Yet as time went on, the fear of missing five games for the chance to play in potentially nine made transferring less of an issue, and actually has begun to be used as an encouragement to transfer.

This was shown in late June, when then Hamilton high school defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty was caught attempting to recruit an athlete from Cesar Chavez to Hamilton.

When the athlete mentioned potentially sitting five games, Dougherty replied “We Always Plan on playing 14 games at Hamilton, so only 1/3 of the season”

It has come to a point where the thought of the punishment no longer is enough to stop recruiting and mass exodus’s of athletes.

While players transfer at high numbers, a solution to the situation is much needed. Multiple ideas have been floated in recent days as to how to police transfers as the high school level begins to mirror the college transfer portal.

Arizona Varsity’s Ralph Amsden floated the idea of a “free” transfer from big schools to lower level schools. And a postseason ban for each intra-state transfer.