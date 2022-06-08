OT7 Preview: Tucson Turf pt. 1

So for those that don't know there is a HUGE 7v7 event goin on in Las Vegas starting Thursday and ending Sunday. The name of the event is OT7. OT7 is a 18 team 7v7 league that will end with one day of bracket play. This is suppose to be a way that we finally crown a 7v7 national champion. 18 teams from around the country were selected. One from Arizona. 2 time national champion Tucson Turf. The most reputable team from Arizona will get the opportunity to represent the state in what will be a once in a lifetime experience for many of the players and coaches involved. For those that don't know Tucson Turf was created by Toby Bourguet, and was NOT a 7v7 team to start, but I will save that story for another time. I got a chance to catch up with Toby, and his three oldest sons two (ASU football players Coben and Trenton) of which will be coaching at OT7, and one (Western Michigan football player Treyson) who will be tuned in to social media and watching games via facetime.

Tucson Turf Founder/Coach Toby Bourguet (TW/ @_kvisuals_)

For day one of the 4 day event, Thursday, Toby is going to have to dust off his playbook as he will assume play calling duties for the entire day for the first time in at least five years. Toby is kind of a Godfather type figure on the 7's circuit having built Tucson Turf into the Yankees of 7v7's, and with so much changing in the 7's culture since he started Turf I asked him what he hopes or wants to see at OT7 he replied " My dream would be to foster a commitment to teach personal character over the over abundance of shenanigans that goes on in 7’s" It is true there have been a lot of complaints about the direction of 7's celebrations over the last few years. This was thrust into the spotlight a few months ago when a video went viral of one player putting his hands on another player then running away, and getting knocked out. Turf has a good reputation in the 7's community when it comes to respecting their opponents, and respecting the game. Turf has been blessed with two of the sharpest football minds running the offense for the better part of a decade. Toby's two son's, current Arizona State QB Trenton, and Western Michigan QB Treyson have guided Turf in succession so I know that Toby hasn't had to call plays in almost 7+ years.

ASU QB / Tucson Turf OC Trenton Bourguet (Blue hoodie) (TW/ @_kvisuals_)

It wasn't difficult for Arizona State athletes QB Trenton Bourguet and WR Coben Bourguet to embrace the OC, and DC responsibilities for the 7v7 franchise that they poured so much into. Lots of film watching and making sure to finish their ASU responsibilities then taking late Friday flights to join the team for two day 7v7 excursions. I talked to Trenton about the situation at OT7, and how he felt seeing that there's 70 5 star and 4 star kids, and not one of them is on the Turf roster "Its the perfect ending to the 7 circuit this year. We been down this road before i'm excited. This is how Tucson Turf was built." he said. He's right when Turf started the Bourguet's took in a group of family and friends, some were kind of castoffs, but they wanted to play, and they did, and they won, and they built a 7v7 empire. In the infancy of Turf there was nothing like this though I asked Trenton how cool this OT7 situation is he told me "I think its so cool for the kids, and for our program to be invited. 10 years ago we did the small events and then battle started up, and now this. This is going to be the march madness for 7's!" And he is not wrong the hype and the buzz surrounding this event is crazy.

ASU WR / Tucson Turf DC Coben Bourguet (TW/ @_kvisuals_)

Flipping over to defense I got a few moments with Coben, and discussed the challenges that he'll be facing with a patchwork defense he said "Nah I like it. I want the challenge of it, and having to figure things out on the fly. I want to put the puzzle together. I want this chess match." And I believe him the brothers are film junkies they are watching football non stop doesn't matter pro, college, high school, or 7s. He also told me "I guarantee we will log the most on field hours watching the other teams that we can. Then we will hit the ipads." With what I believe is a very underrated roster I think that they can embrace that underdog role and catch teams by surprise. Since the Bourguet's have been through the under dog experience the first time they won the natty I asked how they will keep the guys from getting caught up in the stars hype? "It's a once in a lifetime experience just have fun. We love being the underdog. Tucson Turf did this, THIS WAY, four or five years ago. So we seen what we got, and know they can do it too." Was his response.

Western Michigan QB / Tucson Turf GM Treyson Bourguet (TW/ @_kvisuals_)

Finally catching up with Treyson he expressed disappointment about having to miss this amazing event, but he told me that over the course of the 7's season he's communicated a couple things " Handle pressure, and adversity. There's going to be times that they are gonna be on the other side of the highlight reel, but it's all about how they respond." We got to talking about the uniqueness of this event and if he wanted to share anything else with his team "These tournaments are for two things fun and exposure. If you go out there and have fun you'll succeed, and when you succeed, you will get the exposure you're looking for." Exposure is something that has definitely come with playing 7's over the last few years, viral clips on social media, and of course the hype of big performances and championships. I wanted to know if there was any advice for dad who's coming back to a full day of coaching for at least one day, Treyson replied "He's taught and told us everything, and he's coached in and through every situation. The OG will do what he's done his whole life, and thats COMPETE!"