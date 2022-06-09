OT7 Preview: Tucson Turf pt. 2

For the first time ever an actual high level 7v7 league has been designed with an invite only format and NO bias of sponsorship. Welcome to OT7. From the little info I have been able to obtain there is going to be two days of pool play so that the 18 teams can "get acquainted." Then a day off, and then one day of single elimination bracket play. Two of the top QBs in '23 Jaden Rashada, and Malachi Nelson, as well as two of the top QBs in '24 in Jadyn Davis, and DJ Lagway. Let's take a look at the team that is representing Arizona!

The core of the team is intact and is now even stronger lets take a look: Tre Spivey '23 WR Hamilton - A 6'3 big play receiver that doesn't back down from the moment and will secure the ball in the biggest of them. After looking all 7's season it seems like Turf has finally found the long receiver to complement Lane Ja'Kobi Lane '23 WR Red Mountain - The 6'5 jump ball king is fearless in the air during 50/50 situations, and can make the two handed grab or sometimes do the spectacular 1 handed catch. Lane broke the mold when he proved that you can get offered off 7's! Devon Dampier '23 QB Saguaro - Athletic passer that has continued to get better every year. He is an incredible leader, and a relentless competitor that will find a way to get the job done. When the job cant be done? Dampier gets the job done.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PTUchISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhbUJy b3duMjAyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2FtQnJvd24yMDIzPC9h PiBvdXQgdGhlcmUgYnJlYWtpbiBhbmtsZXMhISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5Bc3NpZ25EZXNrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBFU1BOQXNzaWduRGVzazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJhbmFGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFyYW5h RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9T Q1RvcDEwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0NU b3AxMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhjZnNQWE5rV2QiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84Y2ZzUFhOa1dkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3Qg Q2hpbGx5IChASlVTVENISUxMWSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZL3N0YXR1cy8xNTMxODUwOTc0Mzk3OTkyOTYxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sam Brown '23 ATH Marana - The most recent viral superstar for Turf. Has been the quietest assassin on the field. During last years Natty run he was the glue guy that kind of held the team together and came up with the big plays to extend drives or shut em down. Dezmen Roebuck '25 ATH Marana - The number one player on my 2025 watchlist in Arizona. Has been competing high level 7s since he was in like 7th grade, and now that he is physically able to body guys up and mentally process the speed look for him to be one of the biggest factors if Turf is going to make a run. Gage Felix WR '23 Salpointe - Underneath slot receiver that doesn't get the pub that he deserves, but he does a great job of running the short routes and turning up the field to extend drives and make plays.

On loan from the legendary Louisiana Bootleggers a trio of athletes: Patrick LeBranch ('23 RB Ponchatoula) could provide some big play punch out of the backfield on the short routes or maybe find the mismatch and turn something bigger. Kyle Williams ('24 ATH Northshore) The 5'10 170 shut down corner closes windows quickly, and does a great job keeping his hands involved through the whistle. Bernard Causey ('24 DB John F Kennedy) has great ball skills, and is long at 6'0 170. Very fluid lockdown corner that fills a big hole for Turf.