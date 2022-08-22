Out of Bounds: Servite at Rancho Cucamonga

Made my way to California to check out Rancho Cucamonga hosting Servite from the prestigious Trinity League. Last year was a big year for Coach Thomas' Servite team making their way up to number 6 in the country, and sending a number of players to P5 schools. This year looks to be a big year for Coach Hildebrand and his Rancho Cucamonga team as they have a bunch of talented multi dimensional athletes. Servite's rebuilding and Cucamonga is officially here now! Let's take a look at some of the players that stood out. Check out JustChillyTV on tik tok for the game highlights!

Rancho Cucamonga QB CJ Tiller (Leo Dignadice) (Leo Dignadice)

Who balled for Rancho Cucamonga:

CJ Tiller the talented Arizona bred flamethrower who is currently committed to Boise St did not disappoint. He showed a lot of poise and patience, and wasn't fazed by his first game in California, or by a traditionally strong program from the country's top region. Tiller is going to put himself in the top tier of QBs by seasons end.

Jonah Dawson the '24 WR is extremely fun to watch. Has great feet, tracks the ball well in the air, and also can make people miss. A talented playmaker that is an exciting weapon for any QB to have. He should see his recruiting interest go up as the season goes on.

Rahim Wright is a '24 two way athlete that looked good taking carries. Could be a nice receiver too. I heard on the sidelines that he played QB before? A real jack of all trades. At running back Wright sees the field well, has good balance, and also moves well with the action. I like him as a safety on defense!

Julian Lundy a '23 WR has good body control and has a really good frame. Good downfield threat that does a solid job using his length to his advantage.

Who balled for Servite:

Julian Puche, the '23 QB looked comfortable and seemed to have a really good feel for the offense, and made some really nice throws. Threw a nice touchdown to his RB and put it where only his guy was gonna make the play.

Quaid Carr, the Friars '25 RB looked good in spurts, but it was tough with the defense swarming. Solid route runner out of the backfield that used his body well to secure the td pass he caught.

Game Recap: Rancho Cucamonga came out ready to make a statement, and they did. CJ Tiller didn't throw a lot of TD's, but make no mistake he did damage, and you can see the impact that he is gonna have with weapons like Dawson and Lundy. Wright and running back Trey Wilson were controlling the ground behind a line led by OL Tyler Chen. Rancho led 21-0 going into halftime. Servite changed QB's once in the first half, and switched to the senior Puche in the second half who was able to get somewhat of a rhythm, move the offense, and throw a touchdown preventing the shoutout. Rancho won 27-7.

Down the line: Servite's offense is going to have to find its identity and fast. I liked what I saw from Puche, and think he could orchestrate, and maybe steal an extra W. Servite has a tough schedule and a lot of young talent that will be thrown in the fire and have to grow up fast. I hope the parents, and fans stay patient, and trust Coach Thomas who should have the team competing nationally again. Rancho offense is going to get more explosive as Tiller builds game familiarity with his receivers. The line looks great and determined. Defensively Rancho is solid and as long as they can continue to dominate up front the way they did this team should be looking at 8 or 9 wins and a nice playoff run. Coach Hildebrand has done a great job, and looks like he has the Cucamonga franchise set up for the long run.



