ArizonaVarsity - Out-of-state transfer Daniel Santiago earns first offer from Arizona

“We sent a bunch of film to old coaching staff and they never really showed much interest,” Santiago said. “My dad has known (corner backs coach) Dwayne Walker for a long time. On Wednesday of this week, they connected, they watched my film and they got back to me right away saying they liked me."

Starting about a week ago, he had not yet received his first college scholarship offer. But over the span of just a few days, Santiago got in contact with the new University of Arizona football coaching staff and received an to play at the next level.

I am extremely humbled to have been given the opportunity to pursue my academic and athletic career at The University of Arizona! Huge thanks to @CoachDWalkAZ @rickyhunley and the rest of the All-Star coaching staff. @ArizonaFBall #GoWildcats #BearDown pic.twitter.com/5OpM0t1crw

Santiago is coming off his first season playing high school football in Arizona, where he starred at defensive tackle for the Huskies. From what he put on film in his one season in Scottsdale, it was enough for the new coaching staff to come calling in a hurry.

“They like how aggressive I play,” Santiago said. “They like how much effort I put in and how I take on double teams and get to the ball. That was a big part of being a successful student athlete is passion and effort.”

The passion for football is what brought Santiago to Arizona in the first place. Rewinding back further to the beginning of 2020, playing football in the desert wasn’t even on his radar. Last January, Santiago was a stud defensive tackle for Utica Proctor High School in up-state New York. When COVID-19 struck, many families all over the country -- and world for that matter -- with athletes aspiring to play at the next level were trying to figure out how they would manage a situation unlike any have experienced their lifetime.

In March and April, when there appeared to be no clear path for playing football in the fall in New York, Santiago and his family looked into other regions where suiting up for a 2020 season could be a reality. Santiago’s uncle lives in Phoenix and the possibility of relocating became more of a realistic option.

“We checked all over, the numbers were high everywhere but Arizona seemed to be on track to have a successful season,” Santiago recalled. “I was lucky to have an uncle move here. We talked to him about it and he was ready for me to come out and play football.”

The move became official back on Aug. 27. He had been to Arizona a couple of times in his life to visit his uncle prior but just for a family trip. Never for football. Ultimately, Horizon was where Santiago ended up and built an instant connection with former head coach Ty Wisdom, the coaching staff and players on the team.

“Horizon was best for me and I got close with coach Wiz and connected with the players on social media ahead of arriving in Arizona,” Santiago said. “With the research we did, we realized there was a lot better competition out in Arizona than New York. It was seen with how serious they play football. They play year-round because of the competitiveness and weather and football players are football players.

"In New York, football players become basketball players. Basketball players become baseball players. That was cool and all and I play other sports as well. But for me, it’s all about football.”

Santiago hit the ground running with Horizon in 2020 for his junior season as he led the team in tackles and was second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks. Making a big impact for defensive coordinator Airabin Justin and his defense. “Boobie” said Justin was one of the people who made him feel the most at home when he arrived.

“Coach Justin has made a huge impact in and out of football,” Santiago said. “When I got to AZ, I felt accepted into a family and he was a big part of that.”

Arizona becomes the first scholarship offer for Santiago. There are other programs that have been in conversation but haven’t offered to this point.

“It takes a lot to be a kid's first offer,” Santiago said. “A lot of people say, the first team to offer says a lot about how a staff cares for you. I am just so thankful for the opportunity.”

It looks like the move has worked out great for Santiago and his family. But he still is a New York kid at heart and holds his hometown and the people he grew up with in high esteem.

“I am still very supportive of where I come from,” Santiago said. “They still mean a lot to me and who I am as a person.”