ArizonaVarsity - Patterson Podcast (Ep. 2): Former ATF Agent and Tanque Verde HC Jay Dobyns

Lee Patterson sits down with Jay Dobyns , a retired undercover ATF agent with a life story you need to hear to believe, about his journey in both law enforcement and football, and his goals for transforming the culture at Tanque Verde High. (42 minutes)

