Since the Section Seven basketball invitational in June, a target had been firmly placed on the backs of the Peoria Panthers as the team to beat in the 4A conference.

On Thursday night, the Panthers in front of a raucous crowd brought home the fourth basketball championship in school history with a 65-57 hard fought victory against their rivals, the Deer Valley Skyhawks.

The road to victory wasn’t a straight path for the Panthers this season. After a 12-1 start to the regular season, senior point guard Andrew Camacho suffered a broken hand that kept him out until the final game of the regular season.

During that stretch, the Panthers suffered back-to-back losses to open division finalist Sunnyslope and the number-one ranked team in the 4A conference, ALA Gilbert-North.

Through it all however, the Panthers never wavered and were able to secure the third overall seed in the first ever open division bracket knocking off 5A Catalina Foothills before falling to former region rival Notre Dame Prep in the second round.

Luckily for Peoria, the first two rounds of the Open Division are played before the conference tournament starts so the Panthers still were able to fall back into the conference bracket and secure both the number two seed and home court until the championship game.

In round one, the Panthers led by 38 points from Camacho were able to advance past Seton Catholic with a 78-50 victory.

In the quarterfinals, it was Calvin Windley who led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds that were key in a 75-55 victory against Dysart.

The Bradshaw Mountain Bears awaited the Panthers in the semifinals. The Bears were a roster loaded with tall and lengthy players as they boasted eight players that were 6’5 or taller.

The Panthers had zero players taller than 6’4, yet that didn’t deter them from dominating every aspect of the game as they cruised to a 67-53 victory with Windley and Camacho leading the way.

Awaiting the Panthers in the final was not just their biggest rival but their most respected opponent, the Deer Valley Skyhawks.

Since 2020 when these region rivals first came to be, the respect between head coaches Jed Dunn of the Skyhawks and Dr. Patrick Battillo of Peoria has helped foster a relationship on the court between the players that includes hugs with one another and long conversations before and after the game as well as handwritten notes of support for one another through the battles each side faces whether it be while Dr. Battillo’s father was recovering from a Car Accident or when coach Dunn’s sister-in-law was sick.

That’s why when pregame when both teams gathered at center court to pray for one another, the fans in the stands and those who’d seen these programs become so tight knit weren’t surprised one bit.