ArizonaVarsity - Poston Butte Not Leaving Anything to Chance in 2020

The Poston Butte football team finished last season with a 5-5 record and ranked No. 16 in the final season rankings, which normally would have qualified the Broncos for the playoffs. However, because of automatic berths being awarded to region winners despite a team’s ranking, the Broncos were “bumped” by No. 19 Glendale, the top team in the Black Canyon Region.

Experience Matters

As the Broncos prepare to enter the 2020 season with their greatest collection of talent since arguably 2014, they have the look of a team not needing to leave anything to chance when it comes to earning a spot in the postseason. “We’ve been together since we were freshmen and we really have come a long way,” said senior two-way star Zion Burns, a University of Nevada commit and a certain Player of the Year candidate. “We got bigger, stronger, and faster. Now we’re just looking to win a state championship.” Burns is part of a senior class that entered Poston Butte as freshmen in 2017, which was head coach Dain Thompson’s first year leading the Broncos’ program. The seniors represent the first full class to come through four years of Thompson’s program with some challenging seasons in between. Thompson, who was selected the 4A Desert Sky Region Coach of the Year following last season, was part of legendary coach Paul Moro’s staff that came down the mountain from Blue Ridge in 2014. Two years later, Moro retired – temporarily – and Thompson remained on the staff of Cody Collett – Moro’s successor. A year later, Collett resigned, Thompson took over, and he now leads a team that is a definite state title contender in a division where last year’s champion Mesquite resides. “My first year here, when I was an assistant with Coach Moro and we made the 5A Playoffs, we were probably faster and more athletic than this group but not by much,” Thompson answered when asked how this 2020 team measures up to previous Broncos’ teams he’s been associated with. “This team, athletically, is a fun group to be around.”

The Big Nasties

The Broncos expect to be a running team behind an offensive line that is one of the team’s strengths. “We have a nice mix of experienced returners with some young guys that are talented,” Thompson said. “I think they will blend well together.” Senior center Miles Hammond (6-foot-1, 185) is a team captain and the line’s anchor. A pair of sophomores – Bobby Gaitan (6-foot, 220) and Cade Alisa (6-foot-5, 270) – represent some of the young talent up front. “(Miles) is just a great kid – athletically, academically – and he plays three sports,” Thompson told ArizonaVarsity.com during a recent practice. “He leads our line in the right direction. Our young guys can learn from him, and that’s a benefit for us.” Entering 2020, Thompson has a little different plan for his top playmaker because of his faith in the performance of the guys on the offensive line. “We plan on being able to run the ball with those guys, so Zion is going to get his share of carries, but we have a chance to have four running backs that get an equal share,” Thompson explained. “I’ll just say that.

Limiting the Load

By now, Burns (6-foot, 180) is widely regarded as a top player around the state after rushing for than 1,500 yards with an average of nearly 10 yards per carry and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He was also one of a few Broncos’ players to be full-time two-way players last season, starring on defense with 39 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery. “Zion was our leading rusher last year, by far,” said Thompson. “He may not get as many carries because we have other guys that have proven to be equally as valuable right now.” Senior Nick Cocomello (5-foot-9, 167), senior Jimmy Brooks (6-foot-1, 185), and junior Octavious Joe (5-foot-9, 165) will share the load with Burns in the offensive backfield. Thompson called Joe “a track guy playing football” who will get better with experience carrying the ball. “Nobody has to be a two-way player like Zion was last year,” Thompson declared. “He can play full-time defense and share the load on offense to keep him much fresher.”

Dual Quarterbacks?

No, the Broncos are not playing dual quarterbacks on offense. “We have two anchors on both sides of the field that I believe are really going to be able to command things,” Thompson clarified. Those players are returning senior Gavin Lloyd (5-foot-10, 170) behind center and junior safety Drew Dalmacio (6-foot, 155). With a year of experience under his belt, Lloyd is being relied on to advance the offense in 2020. “We will be more two-dimensional this year with a returning quarterback,” Thompson said. “We have some extra athletes, in addition to Zion, that we can get the ball to. Plus, Gavin is a dual-threat quarterback that can sling it a little bit with a loaded backfield.” The Broncos will be improved defensively because their overall team speed is better than it has been in previous seasons. Junior Riley Nolan (5-foot-11, 165), who totaled 34 tackles and five TFL as a sophomore, is the starting middle linebacker. Cocomello, “a dynamic player out on the edge,” is a hybrid outside linebacker. Junior safety and slot receiver Amari Gilmore (5-foot-9, 160) is a newcomer that Thompson says will “add to our athleticism, for sure.”

Q & A

What does the team need to do each week to give it the best chance to win? “Our hope is to be much more balanced on offense and take some pressure off Zion and other guys, so we can be better on defense. We have to be a much better defensive team than we were a year ago.” – Dain Thompson, Head Coach How has your team re-acclimated to football following COVID-19? “We’ve been really fortunate out here. We have had great support in our community, with our school board, our superintendent, the administrators [at the school], and our parents. It’s been a team effort, and we’ve been at it since we’ve been allowed to. We’ve been able to do a lot of things that other schools haven’t been able to do, but we’ve done it safely and we’ve had full buy-in. Basically, it’s a matter of a commitment from the players and the parents to make being together as a football team important.” – Thompson “I’m just glad that we get to have a season. I’m happy to be back with my teammates, have some fun, and prepare for the season.” – Zion Burns, Running Back/Cornerback What are you most looking forward to as the season gets ready to start? “I’m a physical player. I have a lot of emotions that are ready to be let loose on the field. I’m just ready to get back (on the field), hit it hard, and play the game like I always do.” – Nick Cocomello, Running Back/Outside Linebacker Plans for Fans As is the new reality for all of us during these times of COVID-19, all plans will remain fluid for likely the remainder of the season. For now, according to Thompson, each player, coach, band member, and cheer member will be allowed two tickets for admission. Media members plus-one are also allowed admission. Masks are required and there will not be any concessions. Click here to view the Broncos 2020 schedule.