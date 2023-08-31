Before he graduated from Liberty, all-state linebacker Anthony Ruiz decided to take a chance on himself and his hometown school.

Ruiz is now a freshman preferred walk on at Arizona State.

“My brother went there for a couple years and I do love the Sun Devils. I’m excited to go over there and be close to family and friends,” Ruiz said in March.

Nearly six months later, hours before the Sun Devils kick off their 2023 season" tonight, Ruiz said in an interview on X (Twitter) that the PWO experience has been a bit better than he expected.

Ruiz said being a PWO isn’t too much different form a scholarship expect for paying for school. In Kenny Dillingham's first year as ASU head coach, Ruiz said Dillingham and the staff treat players all the same and the environment/culture is very honest and real.

"I think I expected a PWO to be a lot worse but as summer went on you don’t even think about you being a PWO just because you're in the dream and not thinking about that," Ruix said.

He won't be in full pads against Southern Utah tonight, but will get to wear his #51 on the sidelines.

So Ruiz will keep going to work on his weakness improve on his strengths.

"My mind set every day is to learn something new, get stronger, get smarter physically and mentally and then just always stay prepared for the right moment because your name could be called at any moment. Always just stay ready physical and mentally," Ruiz said.