Dedication to track helped Hamilton boost speed

WEEKLY BLOG: 7/21/19 Hamilton fielded a powerhouse program from its first AIA season in 1999 through the school's last championship game appearance in 2014. In those 16 seasons, the Huskies played in the big-school championship game 12 times (winning seven of them). The peak of this was from 2008-2011, when HHS rolled off a 53-game winning streak. The program was rocked in 2017 with hazing accusations resulting in the departure of longtime head coach Steve Belles, the athletic director, and the principal. One former player was charged as an adult.

Last year, Hamilton had its toughest season, going 3-7 and missing the playoffs for the first time. The challenge for second-year head coach Mike Zdebski, who was hired in January of 2018, but didn't move to Arizona until after he was finished with his school year in Michigan, is to rebound from that. Fortunately, he's had a full offseason with weight training, speed work, spring ball, summer passing leagues, and a week at Cal Lutheran for camp (July 8-12). That time was spent focusing and forming bonds. "The players have developed the ability to practice at a high level," Zdebski said in an e-mail interview. "The relationships that we were able to build between players, coaches, and player/coach are irreplaceable." Nick Arvay returns at quarterback and will have a full season at the controls for his senior year. A transfer from Casteel, he had to sit the first half of 2018 (due to AIA rules) and still finished with 1,005 yards and 11 touchdown passes. A dual-threat, Arvay also led the team in rushing with 265 yards and four TDs. Arvay ran track last spring competing in the 100 meters and on the 4x100 relay team. As a matter of fact, most of the football team joined the track squad last spring. Cody Cameron visited Hamilton to talk to Arvay last spring in a Minicast for Arizona Varsity.



@Husky_Football7 Sr Qb @NickArvay7 slangin the rock all over the field and @BrendenRice doin what he does best 🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/ndEZRLuTjT…pic.twitter.com/WRn5XJ76mG — Big Tuck (@swoll1) July 11, 2019

As a team, the Huskies averaged 234 passing yards per game. Hamilton has an elite talent at wide receiver with Brenden Rice. In two seasons on varsity, Rice (6-3, 210) has 18 touchdown catches. This year should bring about his first 1,000-yard season. Rice is an elite recruit with offers from Michigan, Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado, and Texas A&M among the schools in the mix. "A college will get a fast, athletic athlete that can make the exceptional play," Zdebski said of Rice, who is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry. "His physical build will make him difficult to press."



Hamilton wide receiver Brenden Rice at the Nike Scottsdale 7-on-7 tournament last May. Rice took official visits in June to Colorado and Michigan. He will play in the Under Armour All-Armour All-American Game in Orlando this January. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)

If teams think they can double up on Rice, then junior Brady Shough will likely make them pay. The younger brother of former Hamilton (and now Oregon) QB Tyler, Brady is 6-2, 185 pounds, and athletic (also plays safety). He received his first offer last month from Northern Arizona. With the emphasis on the pass, along a mobile quarterback, the running game suffered to just 120 yards per game last season. A pair of senior returners, Sebastian Dorman and Gabriel Armenta, will share the duties heading into training camp. Some aid will come in Week 6 when Skyline transfer Ethan Truesdell becomes eligible. As a backup last season, he averaged six yards a carry. Anchoring the offensive line is Dylan Mayginnes, who is committed to Washington State. Last year's Hamilton defense was young by the end of the season. Combined with the difficult 6A Premier Region schedule, the Huskies surrendered 35 points per game. While there will be some new faces, there will be many players that earned quality experience in 2018 and be ready to improve. The top returning tackler is linebacker Jeremiah Trojan, who has pledged to UCLA. He tallied 72 tackles last year. In the secondary, Jamar Brown had 60 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.



The Hamilton defense brings back a couple studs including Class of ‘20 6’3 235 pound LB and #UCLA commit @Jeremiah___11. The group contains Fast, quick, and well-Coached football players. Excited to watch this @Husky_Football7 defense get after it this Fall. pic.twitter.com/CFIB4ah5Oj — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) July 11, 2019