ArizonaVarsity - Phoenix Union postpones football, Trevor Browne HC Francisco Rangel Reacts

This is not how Francisco Rangel figured his first year as a head football coach would go. Rangel, hired to lead Trevor G. Browne in February, was tasked with letting his players know the Phoenix Union High School District stood resolute on its postponement of fall sports, including football.

Many schools had been training for weeks, and teams throughout Arizona are set to begin official practice next week, with games starting in early October. Meanwhile, students and staff at PXU schools like Trevor Browne were holding onto hope. Now it is just frustration.

“It’s tough to tell the kids that, ‘Hey everyone around is playing, but we just have to wait,’” Rangel said.

Since PXU continued its fall sports delay, there has been an outpouring of support both for and against the decision on social media. And while disappointed, Rangel believes the district is doing its best and making the decision it feels suits families and students correctly.

“They’re doing their best for the kids, but it doesn’t make it suck any less,” he said.

Meanwhile, coaches throughout the district believe there is a chance for a spring season. Nearby states such as California and Oregon have planned similarly. There have been no meetings or any plans made, but if the COVID-19 numbers drop enough, they could have team meetings, and some semblance of normal.

Even still, some believe college recruitment for district players will suffer. Players in other districts are standing out on the field, getting film and experience to market themselves to recruiters. Colleges will undoubtedly be rationing their recruiting and scholarship money to some students that play well in the fall. So, some families believe the best option before their kids miss a chance to be seen is to move on to a different school. Others just want to be in a place they can play, regardless of scholarship or college opportunities.

Rangel said some of his players have inquired about transferring to try and play in a district allowing fall football. Eric Lira, a talented receiver previously at Central High in PXU, has already transferred to Mesquite, according to a report by AZ Central. It remains unclear whether transfers out of PXU will be subject to normal transfer penalties.

While ultimately he would like the Bruin players he has bonded with to stick it out and play at the home school, Rangel said he wants to ‘do right by the kids’ even if it means helping them find another opportunity.

“If they decide they’re going to transfer I’m going to support them and know they want to be here, but looking out for the best interest of themselves. It’s not for me to say whether they should or shouldn’t, but I’ll support them either way,” Rangel said.

The AIA will allow teams to begin official practice on Monday, with the first varsity games scheduled for Sept. 30.