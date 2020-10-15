ArizonaVarsity - Q&A: Building a Program: Basha's Mike Grothaus

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. To discuss prep hoops and more with Gregg and the rest of our community, subscribe to our premium Blue Chips Forum. The sixth coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Basha's Mike Grothaus.

Pictured are the Basha Bears Chip in 2017.

When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I started playing basketball in elementary school, and like most, I fell in love with the game.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'In HS I was fortunate enough to play for the legendary coach Tom Bennett. The way that he taught the game and the life lessons that I learned from him had such an influence on me. I knew then that coaching/teaching was what I wanted to do.'

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

'I have learned from arguably 3 of the best coaches this state has ever seen in Tom Bennett, Royce Youree and Sam Ballard. I also view Kevin Hartwig as a great coach/friend/mentor as well. All 4 have impacted my life in so many ways. I am a better father, coach, and man because of their influence. I try to apply what I learned from them as much as I possibly can in our program at Basha.'

Is there a phrase or statement that you consistently repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'There are 2 phrases that are painted on the wall in our locker room that I believe give us a chance to be successful when implemented. These are: “Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together” and “Defend, Rebound, Execute” These phrases define how I expect our teams to play.'

What is your coaching style?

'I place an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. Defense can travel with you everywhere you go, especially at the HS level. Offensively, I try and build around the personnel I have and put those players in situations that make them successful. I feel my coaching style is very demanding and intense. I expect great effort from our players. We pride ourselves on being fundamentally sound.'

Is there that one ast coach on your staff, or an outsider that ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

Pictured is Coach Grothaus talking with Thomas Hastings (right) and Ty Sandoval (left).

'Having a great staff is the most important thing when building a program. Sam Ballard always preached that to me, and it could not be more true. I value every member on my staff as they all bring something different to our program. I feel I have a high-level varsity head coach on my staff in Justin Hastings, so he is someone that I bounce ideas off of frequently. James McCabe is a former assistant of mine that I talk to about ways we can improve and get his perspective on various aspects as well.'

Is there that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed from their freshmen year to senior year?

'I am extremely proud of all the players that come through our program. I know that is such a coaching cliché, but that is how I feel about every young man that comes through our program. Building relationships is one of our pillars in our coaching philosophy and I love every single player that has come through our program.

Favorite memory in your career so far?

'Have to say winning the state title in 2017 was beyond special.'

There are many new young head coaches starting out their careers. Is there one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'Have a coaching philosophy, write it down and be who you are!

Do you have a middle school feeder program?

'Payne Jr High and San Tan Jr High are the schools within our boundaries.'

Do you have an off-season program you utilize?

'Off season is extremely vital to a program’s success. Individual skill development, strength and conditioning are points of emphasis.'

How many wins have you earned so far at Basha?

'120.'

If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Bears look for the upcoming season?

'We have two returning guards with experience in Trenton McLaughlin and Thomas Hastings. Trenton is an All-State player while Thomas continues to develop. Looking for him to be more of a scorer this year. Brady Reynolds is a returning post player who is strong around the basket, has a high basketball IQ, and has added a perimeter jump shot. Ty Sandoval will make a big improvement this year. He is very quick, tough defensively, and will be a scoring threat for us. We have a strong junior class that played JV last year. Look for Mason Blankenship, Lucas Quinn, Noah Caldwell and Lucas Fichiera to all have impacts this year. Zach Strauss is a young player that continues to get better every time I see him. It would not surprise me at all if he gets time on the varsity team this year.'

Rosenberg's take: Coach Mike Grothaus built his program with integrity and good coaching. They won it in 2017 with a couple studs and mostly role players but 'coached them up'. They have some players they can lean on this year in 6A where they can carry the team in many games. If some of these youngsters step up, they will challenge at the top. Look for them to be a top-10 team next season and be one of those teams you don't want to play in the playoffs with Trenton McLaughlin firing away.