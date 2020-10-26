ArizonaVarsity - Q&A: Building a Program: Millennium's Ty Amundsen

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. To discuss prep hoops and more with Gregg and the rest of our community, subscribe to our premium Blue Chips Forum. The ninth coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Millennium's Ty Amundsen.

Pictured is Coach Amundsen of Millennium.

When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I started the game of basketball at a very young age. I can remember playing as young as 3rd grade. My dad built a half court cement slab in the backyard and that's when I fell in love with the game. I had 2 older brothers and we played on that court every day! In High School I was fortunate enough to play for Vance Walberg. From there I went Juco and played for Chabot CC in Hayward, CA then Fresno Pacific University.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'There have been 3 influential people in my life…All 3 are High School Basketball Coaches. Vance Walberg, and my brothers Tim Amundsen and Tony Amundsen. All 3 have paved my way into coaching. Without their guidance I wouldn’t be coaching today. I got my start as a JV Coach/Varsity Assistant at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, CA. We had some loaded teams at Montgomery even making it to the CA D2 state championship. After 4 years at Montgomery I knew it was time to start my own program. I took a Head job at Healdsburg High School, CA. At the end of that season my family decided we wanted to be closer to family and we moved to Goodyear, AZ. After applying for jobs I accepted the Head Job at Estrella Foothills where things really took off. I hired NBA Vet Hersey Hawkins as my assistant and the 7 years there was amazing winning 3 State Titles and sending several players onto college. From there I spent 5 great years at St. Mary’s and now I am on my 4th year at Millennium.

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

Yes, we as coaches try and learn from the best! We will watch film, go to others practices, and countless hours on the phone trying to get better. Most of my philosophies comes from Vance Walberg and my brothers but I make it a point to see as many coaches as possible to learn what would be best for my team and the season ahead. Every year I have coached, I have had an all staff coaches retreat. Always in October when college basketball starts. We always plan ahead and decide on a college to visit and attend practices and sit down meetings with the coaching staffs…in the past we have visited John Calapari (Kentucky), Dana Altman (Oregon), Bobby Hurley (ASU), Rick Pitino (Louisville), Sean Miller (UofA), Dan Majerle (Grand Canyon), Steve Alford (UCLA), Andy Enfield (USC), Kenny Amman (Concordia), Lamont Smith (San Diego), Steve Fisher (San Diego State), and on and on…we are always trying to get better, my philosophies seem to be ever-changing each year but the standards never change.'

Is there a phrase or statement that you consistently repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'I’m old school when it comes to this…”Hard, Smart, Together”…-Dean Smith. I’ve used this since the Montgomery days…we still say this after every huddle!'

What is your coaching style?

''Great question. "Our guards absolutely love the way we play. We are going to launch quite a [number] of 3-pointers. I think if you really break us down, our motto will be play fast, play hard and play smart. I can guarantee you this: Every time we play someone this year, their scoring average is going up. Many coaches want to play like us, but tend to play games in the 50s and 60s. Not us. I do not know how we will do, but I sure as hell know I would bet my life on this way of playing. I have that much faith in it … Shoot, shoot and shoot some more. It's really very simple.'

Is there that one assistant coach on your staff or an outsider that ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

'Simple, my brothers. My relationship with my brothers is very tight! We talk all the time. With all 3 being High School coaches makes all of our conversations relatable. We always share our highs and lows, parent issues, player issues, wins/losses…we are there for each other.'

Is there that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed from their freshmen year to senior year?

'This is a tough one…I have been fortunate to coach so many great players and teams but I’m going to have to say my 2008 and 2009 Estrella Foothills Teams. Corey Hawkins-NBA Player/G League Coach, Sean Duncan-Successful Business Man/ Duncan Farms, James Pierce-Peru State, Troy Coleman-Successful Doctor, Brandon Hawkins-College D1 player/Music producer, Christopher Day-Teacher/Coach at Desert Edge…I am just as proud today as I was with them through their 4 years in high school. You KNEW they were all going to do big things after High School! Special Group for sure!'

Favorite memory in your career so far?

'I have been blessed to have coached in 6 State Championships! Each one tells a different story. The journey towards each State Championship appearance was special. Win or Lose…all 6 were VERY special times and special teams!'

There are many new young head coaches starting out their careers. Is there one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'1. Develop A Great Coaching Staff 2. Be Organize and Structured 3. Get players to buy into program 4. Develop That Talent 5. Continue to Develop as a Coach-Learning never stops!'

You always have ready made freshman in your program. Is that from a middle school feeder program?

'Mostly Yes, we have several Middle Schools that feed into Millennium. Mainly Western Sky where some pretty good players have come from (KJ Hymes, Isaac Hymes, Daron Holmes to name a few)…but with open enrollment student athletes have the opportunity to select a High School after 8th grade..'

Do you have an off-season program you utilize?

'Millennium Basketball is NON-STOP! We go 11 months out of the year. We have 2 Player Development Coaches, A Strength and Conditioning coach, and focus on those 2 areas in the off season. We also provide a platform for our players to get seen by National Scouts and College coaches by participating in every BIG event we can get into.'

How many wins have you earned so far in HS?

'Honestly I have no idea'

If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Tigers look for the upcoming season in 5A?

'Young and athletic! We will be back!'

Rosenberg's take: Coach Amundsen has one of the youngest teams he probably ever has on a varsity team. He has 3-4 stud freshman that can impact a varsity game plus one of the best sophs in the state. He may not be the favorite to win it all like the last two years, but he will have a fun team to watch and give him a year or so and they will be right back in the mix of competing for a ring!