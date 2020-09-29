ArizonaVarsity - Q&A: Building a Program: Mountain Pointe's Kaimarr Price

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. To discuss prep hoops and more with Gregg and the rest of our community, subscribe to our premium Blue Chips Forum. The fourth coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Mountain Pointe's Kaimarr Price.

Kaimarr Price coaching the 2019 Mountian Pointe Pride (Kevin McCabe)



When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I was raised in the game of basketball. Both of my parents and both of my older brothers played and my father coached. I also have an uncle who ran the famed Venice Beach tournament which featured young pros for over 20 years. I've been involved in basketball my whole life.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'It was always a running joke when I was a kid and would sit down on the bench of my dad's teams and kind of be his assistant coach at 5 years old. I have always loved the intricacies of the game and getting better.'

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

'I think it's important to learn from as many resources as possible because it is an ever evolving game, yet there are principles and schemes that are timeless. I have been fortunate to play for some great coaches and then to enter coaching under coaches who allowed me to have input since day one and try things has been instrumental to my development as a coach.'

Is there a phrase or statement that you consistently repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'I try and stay away from slogans and taglines because they eventually lose their effect, but one thing that I naturally ended up saying often in year one was "Nobody is coming to save you." It is an attitude which I carry throughout life and one that I believe is important for these young men to understand.'

What is your coaching style?

'As far as style, I would definitely consider myself a player's coach. I believe that it should be a collaborative effort between coaches and players in terms of how we play. Obviously style of play depends largely on personnel of a given team, but to how to get to an end goal has much to do with empowering your players to make decisions, and have accountability for those decisions, as it does me guiding them in a certain direction.'

Is their that one ast coach on your staff or an outsider that ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

'After most practices, but after EVERY game, I get a call from my father. We think and approach life in the same way, so he is able to help me learn to relay messages to others, to understand better what I am thinking and feeling, and he is a constant teacher of life through the game of basketball. It reminds me of car rides home growing up; a lot of knowledge to soak up.'

Is their that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed last year?

'The players here have been in a tough situation, as last year's senior class had a different head coach every year of their HS career. However, it was their willingness to choose their reaction to the situation and to make it a positive one which allowed me to come in and teach. As far as individuals, Jason Kimbrough Jr and Zereoue Williams led us the entire way and we are fortunate to have young men of such character. Mark Brown Jr was a heralded freshman, but his ego aside to learn the game at a higher level. He is capable of a much larger role than he played last season, but he trusts the process of things.He should be the most accomplished player in school history when he graduates.



Favorite memory in your career so far? It could be from college.

'My favorite memory as a player was the trip to Cancun for a tournament while I was at Western IL University. It was an all inclusive resort on the beach and we had a lot of free time. It was an amazing experience that we all still laugh about. As a coach, my favorite memory was my year as the head freshman coach at Mountain Pointe. I was allowed to operate completely on my own and learn from my mistakes. We were loaded with talent, but I knew all of the players through my nephew Khalid Price, who was on the team. I am fortunate to be close to those players today, that's what coaching is all about!



There are many new young head coaches starting out their careers. Is their one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'The best piece of advice that I could give a new coach is that if you put the work into your craft, you have to fully embrace who you are as a coach, as well as who your players are. Always be there to defend them when they need you, and don't allow criticism to affect you. As Coach Keeley and Hepker (Ottawa Univ) taught me, "Take everything as a slight. then work to get even.'

Do you have a middle school feeder program?

'To the point that our district allows, I am involved with local feeder schools. I am from this neighborhood, I went to these schools, my nieces and nephews go to these schools, and I know the people in this community. That allows me to always have a pulse on what is going on.'

Do you have an off-season program you utilize?

'We pride ourselves in having the toughest off season program in the state. Everything about our program is built on toughness and it serves as a way to build a bond which allows us to preserve through the tough times. In addition, I don't want a player to come through this program, get to college, and not know how to work.'

Your first year you had a magical run getting to the finals in the tough 6A but eventually losing to rival DV. Will that fuel the friendly Ahwatukee rivalry for years to come?

'The rivalry with DV is genuine. It is one that lasts far beyond graduation, and gives you bragging rights forever. Losing that game was a huge blow because it was the highest stakes of a game between the two schools..We know what we have to do in order to not feel that feeling again, and that adds fuel to the fire daily. Coach Gino (Crump) and Coach Mike (Smith) want to keep that advantage over there, so they are pushing their guys also. It will be a battle every time.

If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Pride look for the upcoming season in 6A?

'The goal for us every season will be the same; to win a state championship. That is the only team goal that we make and it is simple, did you accomplish it or not? We failed last season and we don't want to live with the feeling of failure again.'

Rosenberg's take: Coach Kaimarr Price has talent, but is turning his talent into a team and giving them a drive to win. I know he will win at least one Chip if not many, and they will be the preseason favorite in 6A this season with arguably the best team on paper. But it is more then just wins in my opinion. He is trying to instill in these players life skills. He went through this process himself and wants the kids to be able to react correctly to a bad situation, which will 100% come up in their futures at some stage of life. He is dedicated to improving them as players and men.