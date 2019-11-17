Quarterfinals: Saguaro 49 Horizon 3
Defense leads Sabercats in debut of Open State tournament
WEEKLY BLOG: 11/16/19
Less than a week after Saguaro celebrated its sixth consecutive state championship (five at the 4A level) last December, the concept of the new Open Division was unveiled. The path to a seventh consecutive gold ball would be a much more difficult one with 5A and 6A schools added to the mix.
Well, after one night, it's so far, so good for the Sabercats, who dominated Horizon 49-3 at home in Scottsdale on Friday night to advance to a semifinal against Hamilton (9-2) next Saturday at Coronado HS.
It was a stifling defensive effort for Saguaro all night, holding the sixth-seeded Huskies to just 124 total yards of offense (22 passing) while forcing three turnovers.
"Our defense had a great game plan," Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns said. "The unsung heroes are the defensive front. They controlled the line of scrimmage and forced Horizon into long downs and distances."
The Sabercats led 28-3 at the half, but you wouldn't have known it from looking at the stat sheet. Instead, it was three critical plays that swayed the momentum and the scoreboard.
Horizon was forced to punt on its initial possession and the attempt was blocked by senior Braxen Tessler, giving the Sabercats a short field at the HHS 35-yard line. For plays later, Tyler Beverett hit on a completion to a leaping Will Shaffer, an Arizona State commit, for a touchdown.
Special teams came up big again for No. 3 Saguaro (10-1) later in the quarter as a high punt was muffed and recovered by senior McCade Siegel at the 12-yard line. Sophomore receiver Shawn Miller ran it in for a score on the next play. The Sabercats have outscored their opposition 200-20 in the first quarter this season.
With the score already 21-3 (pass from Beverett to Brandt Goodwin), Parker Lewis boomed a 66-yard punt that was downed at the 8-yard line. On third-and-11 from the 7-yard line, a Horizon pass was deflected off two players, launched in the air and snatched by senior Jacobe Covington as he was heading into the end zone for an easy six.
Jacobe Covington with one of the more interesting pick-sixes you’ll see to make it 28-0 Saguaro. I have footage of him doing almost the exact same thing in 7-on-7 from May. @jacobecovington @saguarofootball @CoachMohns #FridayNight360AZ pic.twitter.com/4FhCqP5V2u— Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) November 16, 2019
"We saw that formation on film," Covington said. "I knew the play that was coming. I sat on the route, it popped up in the air, his teammate tried to pick it up and I caught it over him and in the end zone."
Horizon (9-2) didn't cross midfield until late in the second quarter. A 41-yard run by sophomore Bryan Bogardus got the Huskies to the 5-yard line, but after a penalty and a couple deflected passes by Tessler and Danny Rivera, Horizon settled for a 27-yard field goal from Grady Gross as time expired.
The halftime yardage numbers were 124-79 in favor of the Sabercats, but the two special teams plays and the pick-six had the game well in hand for the hosts.
Horizon ran a 3-3 Stack Defense, which primarily led to a rushing attack for Saguaro. However, the Sabercats did catch them off guard with a play in the third quarter as Beverett launched a deep ball to junior Denzel Burke for a 55-yard score.
"I ran a backside post," Burke said. "QB was rolling out. Had to run up a little faster to track the ball. Touchdown."
Beverett threw just five passes in the game, but completed four of them - three for touchdowns. He totaled 110 yards.
"We wanted to run the rock," Mohns said. "If you're in a 6-man box, we've got to run the ball. When you start bringing the safeties down, then we've got to take the top off."
The defense added another one as Tessler continued his hot night with his first interception of the season. The Chaparral transfer housed a 25-yard return on a pass that was practically thrown right to him.
Saguaro doesn't just start out fast. It makes the necessary adjustments after halftime as well. The Sabercats are outscoring their opponents 125-6 in the third quarter this season.
"Our defense came to play," Covington said. "When our defense comes to play, we win games like that."
SHS tacked on one more with a jumbo formation handing the ball off to nose guard Alani Ma'afu (6-2, 259) for a 3-yard bull rush up the middle.
For Horizon, it was a sudden end to a season that saw the Huskies surpass all expectations. In the first Arizona Varsity Media Poll this season, HHS was ranked No. 10 in 5A. The Green & Gold ended up being one of just two teams in 5A to make the Open Division.
This was the fourth year for head coach Ty Wisdom, who took over following an 0-10 season in 2015.
"They're a great group of kids," Wisdom said of his 20 seniors. "They've done everything I've asked. They're the reason this program is at where it's at."
Horizon, which finished with its most wins in a season since 2005, played without quarterback Jake Martinelli, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL in Week 9. The senior passed for 1,722 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 16 more. Martinelli has already undergone surgery and is just starting his rehab.
"I think it's a huge deal for our program," Wisdom said of making the Open. "There wasn't anybody that believed other than us. Those kids just kept believing. This team was the best practice team I've ever had."
Saguaro extended its streak to 56 consecutive wins against Arizona competition (dating back to 2015). The Sabercats' lone loss this season came back over Labor Day weekend in San Diego against Cathedral Catholic.
"We're peaking at the right time," Mohns said. "We're not the fastest starting team, but usually by the end of the year, kids are playing fast and that's where we are right now."
Thank you for coming out to tonight’s game! Go CATS! ❤️🖤🌵💛🙌🏻 #WEARESAGUARO pic.twitter.com/pOmsRR6UAs— Saguaro High School (@SaguaroSUSD) November 16, 2019
|
Horizon
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
7
|
49
First Quarter:
Sag - Will Shaffer 23 yard pass from Tyler Beverett (Parker Lewis kick), 5:22
Sag - Shawn Miller 12 yard run (Lewis kick), 2:04
Second Quarter:
Sag - Brandt Goodwin 29 yard pass from Beverett (Lewis kick), 11:15
Sag - Jacobe Covington 1 yard interception return (Lewis kick), 3:52
Hor - Grady Gross 27 yard FG, 0:00
Third Quarter:
Sag - Denzel Burke 55 yard pass from Beverett (Lewis kick), 1:49
Sag - Braxen Tessler 25 yard interception return (Lewis kick), 0:45
Fourth Quarter:
Sag - Alani Ma'afu 3 yard run (Lewis kick), 2:20