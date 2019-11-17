WEEKLY BLOG: 11/16/19

Less than a week after Saguaro celebrated its sixth consecutive state championship (five at the 4A level) last December, the concept of the new Open Division was unveiled. The path to a seventh consecutive gold ball would be a much more difficult one with 5A and 6A schools added to the mix.

Well, after one night, it's so far, so good for the Sabercats, who dominated Horizon 49-3 at home in Scottsdale on Friday night to advance to a semifinal against Hamilton (9-2) next Saturday at Coronado HS.

It was a stifling defensive effort for Saguaro all night, holding the sixth-seeded Huskies to just 124 total yards of offense (22 passing) while forcing three turnovers.

"Our defense had a great game plan," Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns said. "The unsung heroes are the defensive front. They controlled the line of scrimmage and forced Horizon into long downs and distances."

The Sabercats led 28-3 at the half, but you wouldn't have known it from looking at the stat sheet. Instead, it was three critical plays that swayed the momentum and the scoreboard.

Horizon was forced to punt on its initial possession and the attempt was blocked by senior Braxen Tessler, giving the Sabercats a short field at the HHS 35-yard line. For plays later, Tyler Beverett hit on a completion to a leaping Will Shaffer, an Arizona State commit, for a touchdown.

Special teams came up big again for No. 3 Saguaro (10-1) later in the quarter as a high punt was muffed and recovered by senior McCade Siegel at the 12-yard line. Sophomore receiver Shawn Miller ran it in for a score on the next play. The Sabercats have outscored their opposition 200-20 in the first quarter this season.



With the score already 21-3 (pass from Beverett to Brandt Goodwin), Parker Lewis boomed a 66-yard punt that was downed at the 8-yard line. On third-and-11 from the 7-yard line, a Horizon pass was deflected off two players, launched in the air and snatched by senior Jacobe Covington as he was heading into the end zone for an easy six.

