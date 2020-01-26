REALIGNMENT BLOG: 1/26/19

With the new year (and decade) here, it's realignment time once again! Last Tuesday, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) heard appeals from those that didn't agree with their initial conference placements from last month. We'll get to those results in a little bit.

But first, a little about this 2020 realignment, which differs from those that have been done over the past 10 years.



The biggest change for this realignment is enrollment was completely thrown out. For the past four seasons, that was the only factor used when placing teams.

Another significant change is football is being treated differently than other sports. In the current school year, all of a team's athletic programs are at the same level.

The model that was used looked at a team's success on the field over the past three seasons. The MaxPreps power ratings were used and it was broken down as 50 percent from the 2019 season, 35 percent from 2018, and 15 percent from 2017.

In each conference anywhere from two to five teams were moved up or down. The maximum that a school could shift from its current position was just one conference.

This will be just a one-year realignment, and scheduling season. In December, teams will again be shifted, regions will be reconstructed and new schedules drafted for the 2021 season.



One disappointing thing was the topic was not brought up in December about awarding teams that win regions automatic berths into the postseason (in 5A and 6A). South Mountain won the 5A Metro Region in 2019, but didn't finish among the top 16 in 5A.

The Open Division, which debuted in 2019, will remain in play again (for at least two more seasons) with the same parameters. It will pick the highest-ranked eight schools from the 6A, 5A, and 4A Conferences.



In all, 13 schools were moved up and 12 schools were moved down. The football conferences heard appeals on Jan. 21. Then, regions will be worked on with the intent to have the initial placements completed on Jan. 29. Teams will be able to appeal regions assigned and those will be finalized on Feb. 19.



Open Division teams from last season, Saguaro (4A), Salpointe (4A), and Centennial (5A) are all moving up one conference. Also, the runner-up in the 4A Conference championship, Desert Edge will be heading to 5A, where it played in the 2016 and '17 seasons. The champion in the 5A Conference, Williams Field, will be playing in 6A for the first time.

As for the appeals in 6A and 5A? Notre Dame Prep was placed in 6A and won an appeal to remain in 5A. North and Trevor Browne, which were 6A schools in 2019, also attempted to appeal down to 5A, but were denied. Empire was placed in 5A, where it played in 2018 and 2019. The Ravens wanted to move down to 3A (where they were from 2015-17), but were only approved to slide down to the 4A Conference. Goldwater and West Point lost appeals to move to the 4A.



After the appeals, the current 6A numbers show the total number of teams climbing from 37 to 38. The 5A total also nudges up one from 43 to 44. Two schools playing their first varsity seasons in 2020, Canyon View (Waddell) and West Point (Avondale), were placed in 5A due to enrollment. Canyon View opened last year with freshman only and West Point began classes and sports this year.

So, here's a look at what the 6A and 5A conferences will look like:

