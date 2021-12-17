 ArizonaVarsity - Realignment 2022: Initial Conference Placements
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-17 23:29:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Realignment 2022: Initial Conference Placements

The Saguaro Sabercats take the field at Sun Devil Stadium in last weekend's Open Division Final. SHS defeated Chandler 20-15 to end the Wolves' five-year run of championship titles.
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Fresh off Open Division Championship, Saguaro making move to 6A

REALIGNMENT BLOG: 12/17/21

With the season just recently concluded, it's realignment time once again! On Friday, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) came out with the initial conference placements for the 2022 season.

The process is the same as it was in 2020 with past success being used to determine whether a team is moved up or down. Prior to 2020, enrollment was the sole determinant. Realignment will take place annually, but it was not done prior to the 2021 season due to many teams playing anywhere from zero to four games during the first COVID-19 year.

Another similarity is that football is still being treated differently from all other sports. Those sports are still using enrollment as the sole factor.

The model that was used looked at a team's success on the field over the past three seasons. Assuming the same process was used in this realignment, the MaxPreps power ratings were used and it was broken down as 50 percent from the 2021 season, 35 percent from 2020, and 15 percent from 2019.

In each conference anywhere from two to four teams were moved up or down. The maximum that a school could shift from its current position was just one conference.

Still to be determined (hopefully before deciding regions) will be if there will be a change to awarding teams that win regions access to automatic berths into the postseason. This is decided at the conference level (2A and 3A had it, while the larger ones did not). Last year, Catalina Foothills and Sierra Linda (4A), and Corona del Sol and Tolleson (6A) all won region titles, but didn't finish among the top 16 in their conference's final power points and were denied a postseason spot.

By all indications, the Open Division will continue in 2022. There will likely be a vote by the 4A Conference to determine if they will remain in play for that tournament, or hold their own bracket as the 3A and 2A conferences do.

Once the conferences are finalized, regions will be worked on. Since 2011, regions have consisted solely of teams within the same conference.

In all the conferences throughout the state, a total of 12 schools were moved up and 15 schools were moved down. Teams have until Jan. 5 to appeal their placement. The football conferences will be finalized at the AIA Executive Board meeting on Jan. 18. Then, regions will be worked on with the intent to have initial ones completed on Jan. 25.

Open Division teams from this year, ALA-Queen Creek (4A), Cactus (4A), and Saguaro (5A) are all moving up one conference. Also, the runner-up in the 5A Conference, Salpointe, will be heading to 6A for the first time. The Lancers played at the highest level at the time (5A) from 1989-2010. The champion in the 4A Conference, Casa Grande, will be playing in 5A for the first time since 2010. Also moving up to 5A is Mesquite. The Wildcats won the 4A Conference bracket in 2019 and 2020. Mesquite was a 5A school from its start in 1999 through 2017. In its four years at the 4A level, MHS was 35-13.

The current 6A numbers show the total number of teams dropping by one from 38 to 37. The 5A total nudges up one from 44 to 45. There are no new schools opening in 2022 that will fall under the 5A or 6A.

So, here's a look at what the 6A and 5A conferences would look like (pending appeals):

6A and 5A Conference teams for 2022
6A Conference 5A Conference

Basha

Agua Fria

Boulder Creek

ALA-Queen Creek

Brophy

Apollo

Casteel

Buena

Centennial

Cactus

Cesar Chavez

Cactus Shadows

Chandler

Camelback

Chaparral

Campo Verde

Cibola

Canyon View

Corona del Sol

Casa Grande

Desert Ridge

Central

Desert Vista

Cholla

Dobson

Cienega

Hamilton

Copper Canyon

Highland

Desert Edge

Higley

Desert Mountain

La Joya

Desert View

Liberty

Fairfax

Mesa

Flowing Wells

Mountain Pointe

Gilbert

Mountain Ridge

Goldwater

Mountain View (Mesa)

Horizon

North

Ironwood

O'Connor

Ironwood Ridge

Perry

Kellis

Pinnacle

Marana

Queen Creek

Maricopa

Red Mountain

McClintock

Saguaro

Mesquite

Salpointe

Millennium

Shadow Ridge

Mountain View (Marana)

Tolleson

Nogales

Trevor Browne

North Canyon

Valley Vista

Notre Dame

Westview

Paradise Valley

Westwood

Rincon/University

Williams Field

Skyline


South Mountain


Sunnyside

Sunnyslope

Sunrise Mountain

Tucson

Verrado

West Point

Willow Canyon
ALA-Queen Creek linemen Rocky Clarke (back, left), Matt Blau (back center), Sione Sekona (front left), and Helijah Hilai (front right) along with wide receiver Elijah Peters (back right) on the field during the Patriots' Open Division game at Hamilton.
Breaking Down the Movement

Moving UP from 5A to 6A: Saguaro and Salpointe

Moving DOWN from 6A to 5A: Copper Canyon, Skyline, and Tucson

Moving UP from 4A to 5A: ALA-Queen Creek, Cactus, Casa Grande, and Mesquite

Moving DOWN from 5A to 4A: Alhambra, Independence, Kofa, and Maryvale

Moving UP from 3A to 4A: ALA-Gilbert North, Snowflake, and Yuma Catholic

Moving DOWN from 4A to 3A: Rio Rico, Shadow Mountain, Tempe, and Yuma

Moving UP from 2A to 3A: Arizona Lutheran, Benson, and Parker

Moving DOWN from 3A to 2A: Chinle, Coronado, Cortez, and Tuba City

