REALIGNMENT BLOG: 2/17/23

It's early in the offseason and the annual realignment for the upcoming 2023 season is taking shape. On Jan. 17, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) heard appeals from those who didn't agree with their conference placements from December. We'll get to those results in a little bit.

But first, a little background on the 2023 realignment. The process of moving teams up and down based on past success, or lack thereof, on the field began prior to the 2020 season. It's similar to a promotion/relegation concept of European soccer.

Unlike other sports, enrollment is not a factor in placing the teams. Anywhere from one to five teams in each conference were moved up or dropped down due to their success on the field over the past three years. The MaxPreps power rankings were used and 50 percent of the formula was from the 2022 season with 35 percent from 2021 and 15 percent from 2020. A school could not move up or down more than one conference from where it played last season.

Because it's annual, the formula will be run again following the '23 season. Schedules that eventually become created will be for just this year instead of the two-year block we had prior to this system.

Still to be determined will be if there will be a change to awarding teams that win regions access to automatic berths into the postseason. This is decided at the conference level (2A and 3A had it, while the larger ones did not). Last year, Carl Hayden, Walden Grove, and Mica Mountain (4A), and Cienega (5A) all won region titles, but didn't finish among the top 16 in their conference's final power points and were denied a postseason spot.

By all indications, the Open Division will continue in 2023 and there is a possibility that it could be expanded as well (possibly to 16 teams). Watch for more on this later in the spring.

One school, ALA-Queen Creek, was moved up from 5A to 6A, while five schools were dropped down from the state's highest conference. In the 5A conference, one school (ALA-Gilbert North) was moved up from the 4A ranks to join the five that came down from 6A. Five schools were dropped down from the 5A to the 4A. The conferences have now been finalized.

ALA-Queen Creek has made the past two Open Division tournaments. ALA-Gilbert North won the 4A Conference championship last season. The Patriots (ALAQC) played in 5A just one season while the Eagles (ALAGN) played in 4A for just one season.

As for the appeals in 6A and 5A? North and Trevor Browne were originally to remain in 6A, but won appeals to move down to 5A. ALA-Queen Creek tried to return to 5A, but was denied. Four schools that played in 5A in 2022 (Agua Fria, Goldwater, Ironwood Ridge, and Maricopa) attempted to move down to 4A, but their appeals were not granted.

After the appeals, the new 6A numbers show the number of teams dropping from 33 to 31 (35 played in 6A last year). The 5A total nudges up by two from 45 to 47 (which matches the number in 5A last year). There were no new (first-year) schools placed in the 5A or 6A Conferences.

After that, the regions were created. There are six in the 6A (five of them with five schools), and eight in the 5A (seven with six schools). Teams had until Feb. 7 to make appeals to move to a different region, but needed to stay within its designated conference. No schools in the 5A or 6A appealed their region placement.



So, here's a look at what the 6A and 5A conference regions will look like: