Realignment 2025: Final Region Placements (5A/6A)

REALIGNMENT BLOG: 2/18/25

It's still early in the offseason and the annual realignment for the upcoming 2025 season is taking shape. On Jan. 21, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) heard appeals from those who didn't agree with their conference placements from December. We'll get to those results in a little bit.

Football is still being treated differently than all other sports, but there is a new twist for this two-year block. Enrollment was one of the factors considered, combined with success on the field over the past two years.

In looking at the data that was used, if a school was playing at a lower level in non-football sports (based solely on enrollment) and it finished in the bottom half of teams in football in 2023 and 2024, it was a candidate to move down. The inverse is true of schools that have higher enrollments, but its football team performed well at a lower classification. A school also has to play football within two conferences of where it is enrollment-wise.

In each conference anywhere from one to four teams were moved up or down. The maximum that a school could shift from its current position was just one conference.

A decision has not been made yet on the future of the Open Division. It seems it will return in 2025. The 4A opted out last year and we’ll have to wait to find out if the 5A Conference committee decides to follow suit. 5A schools went 0-4 in the 2024 version of the Open Division with two of those games going to a running clock. There has been some talk about limiting the Open to 6A and expanding it beyond the current eight teams.

Another topic still to be determined is if there will be a return to region champions earning automatic playoff berths. Last season, only the 2A Conference granted winners of regions a spot in the postseason. In 2024, Camelback (5A), Sahuarita (4A), and Peoria (4A) won regions, but didn’t finish high enough in the computer power points to make the 16-team conference bracket.

The only team moving up to the 6A Conference is Higley. The Knights were the 5A champs in both 2022 and 2023 and made the Open Division last season. Higley (enrollment: 2236) already plays at the 6A level in its other sports. Four teams that combined to go 36-13 this year in the 4A Conference will be moving up to the 5A. Arizona College Prep and Yuma Catholic have never played at the state’s second-highest level. The other two, Canyon del Oro and Vista Grande, have with CDO playing in 5A in 2015 and Vista Grande last there in 2017.

As for the appeals in 6A and 5A? Tolleson was originally to remain in 6A, but won its appeal to move down to 5A. Four other schools (Saguaro, Salpointe, Shadow Ridge, and Valley Vista) tried move down to 5A, but were denied. Five schools that played in 5A in 2024 (Goldwater, Fairfax, Flowing Wells, Ironwood Ridge, and Nogales) attempted to move down to 4A, but their appeals were not granted. In addition, Yuma Catholic (enrollment: 517) was placed in 5A and tried to move back to 4A, but was also denied. Two schools were successful in moving from 5A to 4A - Cibola and North Canyon. The updated 6A numbers show the total number of teams dropping by two from 31 to 29. The 5A total creeps up by two from 47 to 49. There are no new (first-year) schools opening in 2025 that will fall under the 5A or 6A.

After that, the regions were created. There are six in the 6A (five of them with five schools and one with four), and eight in the 5A (five with six schools, two with seven teams, and one with five). Teams had until Feb. 4 to make appeals to move to a different region, but had to stay within its designated conference.

The biggest change you will see in the 6A Conference is things got less “regional”. Gone are all the Chandler Unified schools in the Premier Region. It seems the emphasis was to make balanced regions. It appears teams were ranked and then evenly distributed among the six regions. There are combinations of strong teams and weaker ones in each league. Last year, the Desert Valley Region was a combined 16-34 while the East Valley was 35-15. This year should see less disparity. It will make for some wonky region games in terms of travel, but from top to bottom, things should appear to be more even. And remember, it’s possible that 24 of the 29 schools could see the postseason. Still unknown is if they are going to name these regions. For now, they are just numbers, so we’ll go with those.

The 5A seems to be more geographically aligned with two regions once again for the Southern Arizona teams, one for the Phoenix Union schools, two with all-West Valley teams, one for North Valley schools, and another with an emphasis on the Southeast Valley. They also kept the names.

So here’s a look at what the 6A and 5A Conference regions will look like for the next two-year block: