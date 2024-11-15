Richard Smith's West Valley Players to Watch in the 2024 Playoffs

As the playoffs start tonight, here are 5 West Valley playmakers to watch in 4A-6A

4A: Northwest Christian 2026 QB Laki Wallwork

Stats: 69 percent completions, 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns, 3 interceptions Laki Wallwork was thrown into the fray in the second half of last year’s second round loss at Mica Mountain. Since the offseason he’s developed a chemistry with receivers Devon Helmer, Dre Bair, Landon Beckman and Brooks Martin. “All of us are basically new starters this year. I didn’t know what to expect either,” Wallwork said. “We all have a chemistry from JV in prior years. It’s fun to see how we’re able to work together. Week one against Walden Grove I saw what we were capable of. Especially against Prescott, week three, even though she lost on that last drive we went 80 yards in two minutes with no time outs.” “You watch him on film and go, ‘Oh my God.’ He could be the best we’ve had,” Northwest Christian Head Coach Dave Inness said. “What I noticed about him at a young age was the way he had pocket presence. It’s hard to teach that. Now my son Drew is the quarterback guy and Laki’s arm was all over the place. He’s so good to coach and is willing to work in the offseason."

“You watch him on film and go, ‘Oh my God.’ He could be the best we’ve had,” Northwest Christian Head Coach Dave Inness

4A Estrella Foothills 2025 QB Hone Wray

Stats: 67 percent completions, 1,791 yards, 16 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 70 carries, 518 yards, 11 TD Hone Wray wants to study in the medical field and is looking for that sort of academic fit at the next level. “I’m worried about winning, going to the playoffs and making a run. That’s going to get me attention,” Wray said. “Colleges like how physical I play. They want me to work on my evasiveness, more juking and spinning rather than always trucking people.” Estrella Foothills coach Michael Spencer: “Weber State has texted me and said, ‘Wishing you and Hone a good game.’ We don’t have Division I kids, but Grant is closest because of the long snapping,” Spencer said. “Hone is going to generate a lot of interest.”

5A Cactus 2025 WR Julian "Juju" Stubblefield

(Photo by Ed Russell Photography)

Stats: 53 catches. 773 yards, 9 TD in 8 full games Juju Stubblefield inherited Nikko Boncore-Montoya’s role as the top target and broke out with 16 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns against 6A playoff team O’Connor, despite a shoulder injury that would see him miss almost all of the next two games. “In the first quarter when I hurt my shoulder, that was all mental for me. I think 16 for 220 is the most I’ve had in my high school career, easily,” Stubblefield said. “And it’s Sandra Day O’Connor, a 6A team, a good team that was up on us at half. That felt good.” NAU was at the game and San Diego State, South Dakota State and Montana State have shown interest. Cactus Coach Brian Belles: “Juju is a special player,” Belles said. “When we saw matchups we liked we took shots. He hurt his shoulder in the first half, so he was all grit tonight. He runs a 4.5 40 and is strong and fast. Once people see who is, he’s going to make some noise.”

5A Kellis 2025 LB/RB Tristan Bacon (Arizona State commit)

(Photo by Ed Russell Photography)

Stats: 33 tackles, 73 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, INT return touchdown, 64 carries, 665 yards, 12 TD, receiving TD With running backs Hector Cisneros and Robert Cordova and quarterbacks Ronald Coty III and Sean Oser, Tristan Bacon can share carries and lead the 9-1 Cougars’ stellar linebacking corps. Kellis Coach Ben Kullos: “He’s improved every part of his game. He’s more powerful and explosive with a higher football IQ,” Kullos said. “Having Rob and Hector has allowed him to play more at linebacker. He’s the tone setter on defense. There are 2-3 plays he makes a game that just make you go, ‘Wow.’”

6A Centennial senior WR Nikko Boncore-Montoya (Utah State Commit)

Stats: 20 catches. 360 yards, 3 TD in 5 games

The Cactus transfer leads the star-crossed Coyotes in receiving yards despite sitting out the first half of the season. Now with Sabino transfer Shamar Berryhill in form, a 3-7 Centennial team is at its most dangerous starting the playoffs Nikko Boncore-Montoya: “I feel we’ve gotten a lot more comfortable as the season went on and we are ready to go on the back end of the season,” Boncore-Montoya said. “I feel that everyone’s confidence has gone up knowing we have the team and the coaches to go all the way and win.” Centennial Coach Richard Taylor: “Nikko is definitely one to watch in the playoffs and Shamar Berryhill is another. I expect QB Kane Manna to have a big game, as well as defensive end Gavin Gardner. Those are probably the four guys I would mention."

