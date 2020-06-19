“We wanted to do something peaceful in the community and the thought was that if we get bitter rivals, sworn enemies, to come together under one umbrella for a good and just cause it would be a good thing,” Crump said.

The idea originated between Pride coach Kaimarr Price and Thunder coach Gino Crump, who were in communication about how they should handle coaching during this time and how to mentor their players in a period of uncertainty. Games between the two result in heated battles, including a meeting in the 2020 6A basketball championship game. But, with the deaths of many, including that of George Floyd weeks ago, the Rivals for Justice event represented a brotherhood that was more than just basketball.

A group of several hundred people, including students-athletes, friends, family, school staff and other community members, met at Ahwatukee’s Mountain Pointe High and walked to a park near Desert Vista holding signs and peacefully protesting racism and police brutality.

In what was originally supposed to be just a small gathering of two high school basketball teams and a small spattering of others, neither the Mountain Pointe or Desert Vista boys’ basketball teams could have expected the turnout at the Rivals for Justice event held on June 11 between the two squads.

Good look at the size of the crowd marching today in Ahwatukee as part of the Rivals for Justice pic.twitter.com/5JjBDZpYUf

While cities and social groups across the country have held peaceful protests, violence and looting have broken out at others. Price said the kids from both teams have expressed a desire to participate, and the co-sponsored event allowed the teams to speak out in a way they could assure everybody could walk and get home safely.

“We have a bunch of kids on both teams that want to get out and have their voices heard, and we do also. So it’s just a good thing to get it in a controlled environment where it’s safe for all the young men and us as well,” Price said.

At first, the event was supposed to be just for the two teams. Eventually, though, alumni from the two schools got word and wanted to participate. The word got out on social media, and the close-knit Ahwatukee community came out in droves.

Mountain Pointe sophomore Mark Brown said players from the teams had a group text thread in which they were unsure of the size of the gathering. They were pleasantly surprised.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this many, to be honest,” Brown said.

At the end of the walk, several people spoke to the enthusiastic crowd, including both basketball coaches. While promising to see such a large group come out and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and unity, they called for action as well.

The protests are just the first stage, they said, of creating lasting change. But, a promising first step they are.

“That’s the whole thing; coming together,” Crump said. “And hopefully we can heal and this is part of the healing process.”



