ArizonaVarsity - Rosenberg Q&A: Past and Present with Dalen Terry

The sixth player of the Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is former Corona del Sol/Hillcrest Prep guard Dalen Terry. Terry will be playing his college basketball at University of Arizona.

Pictured is Dalen Terry of Hillcrest Prep. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dalen Terry took an unusual route to get where he is today, a route that is almost becoming the norm, the prep school route. Let's learn more about Dalen Terry...

Looking back, how was your experience in AAU with Compton Magic?

"I believe without them I wouldn't have caught the attention of certain people at the time that I did."

Did you pick up anything from other nationally ranked players like yourself on Compton Magic, such as Evan Mobley and Jaylen Clark?

"Being with Evan and Jaylen a lot showed the different personalities that elite company has."

How was your experience playing at Corona del Sol?

"It was good. Sometimes I wish I played in the AIA just for the high school experience."

You are somewhat of a trailblazer in AZ. You were the first big name for the AIA since Marvin Bagley III to go over to a Prep. Why did you transfer over to Hillcrest?

"I transferred to Hillcrest just for a different level of competition and exposure to keep myself in the spotlight all year."

How was that experience at Hillcrest? How was it playing for the Hillcrest coaching staff?

"The experience at Hillcrest was great. It really prepares you for life in basketball. Playing for the different coaching staffs were great. I think people took it the wrong way with the coaching changes. I just looked at it as preparation for the next levels by being able to change in the middle of situations."

Your game and recruitment were slowly blowing up, did Hillcrest and Compton Magic help you grow your game and get you on that national platform?

"They both helped me grow as a person and a basketball player just by preparing me for the best of the best and letting me display my talents on the national platform."

How was it playing in national individual events like Pangos All American Camp?

"It was great being able to display my personal brand at those camps. I felt it was a great way to show my competitiveness in the best environment."

What was your height and weight starting high school and what is it now?

"Freshman year I was 6'1 125, and now I am 6'7 187."

What was your biggest growth in your game that you are proud of? What do you want to keep working on when you get into college?

"The biggest growth in my game that I am proud of is my defense. I really took pride in not letting a lot of guys score on me. I want to work on my strength, and perfecting a jump shot."

What offers did you heavily consider?

"I considered Memphis, USC, Georgia, Colorado, ASU and Utah."

Why did you eventually choose Arizona? Do you already have a major picked out?

"Arizona was the only school that had all of their coaches contacting me. As of right now I am undecided but I am interested in communications and something in the fashion field."

Are you excited to play for Coach Sean Miller?

"Yes I believe he can make me a better player all around the game of basketball to help me fulfill my dreams."

What are you trying to accomplish in college?

"In college I want to win a National Championship and become a one-and-done prospect."

Here is some game film of the long and slender prospect showing off his versatility.



Rosenberg's Take: Dalen Terry grew considerably during high school and became one of the best passer/play-makers in the country. Terry brings a huge motor on defense in every outing. He is one of the most charismatic players, both on and off the court, and has a persona that other star players want to play with. His body looks like George Gervin back in the day, and with his improved athleticism he should help the Wildcats out immediately.