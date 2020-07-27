ArizonaVarsity - Rosenberg Q&A: Past and Present with Donald Carter

The tenth player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Donald Carter. Carter was a 2017 guard from Cesar Chavez HS who went to Scottsdale CC and is now going to North Dakota State.

Let learn more about Donald Carter:

Pictured is Donald Carter of Scottsdale CC/Cesar Chavez.

Looking back, how was your AAU experience, and who did you play for?

'AAU was some of the best times of my life, I played for AZ Power.'

How was your HS experience playing at Cesar Chavez?

'My high school experience at Chavez was really good. I got a chance to be their leader for 4 years and make a run to the Final-4. I still wish I got a chance to get a high school state ring.'



What was your most memorable game at Chavez?

'Chavez vs Fairfax games were always unmatched. The energy and excitement, the entire Laveen have for those games amazing. So getting a chance to battle for Baseline was always something I was looking forward to in high school.'

Where did you go out of HS?

'After high school I attended Scottsdale CC.'

What offers did you have out of HS that you heavily considered?

'Offers that I heavily considered after high school were Northern Colorado, Idaho and Weber State.'

How did you end up at Scottsdale CC?

'I ended up at SCC because unfortunately I didn't meet the NCAA academic requirements coming out of high school.'

How was playing for head coach Mark Bunker?

'Playing for coach Bunker was a great experience. I'll forever be grateful for Coach Bunk. Everything he told me he'd do, he did. He trusted me to come into his program and be myself with a great group of guys around me.'

Do you already have a major picked out?

'I'm currently undecided with my major at the moment.'

When you decided to go to a 4-year school, what were your favorite offers that you considered?

'Out of all the schools that I was recruited by, North Dakota State stood out the most. By how heavily they recruited me during the process and the relationship I gained with the coaching staff and the players. And also I'm a Minnesota based guy, so getting a chance for my family to come to games were also a major dream of mine.'



Are you excited to play for head coach Dave Richman at North Dakota St?

'I'm super excited to play for Coach Richman. He's a winner, and I like to win so that's one of the things we both have in common!'

How many years do you have left to play?

'I have two years left to play.'

What have you improved freshman year to now? Also what was your height and weight then and now?

'I've improved on being a more vocal leader, shooting, communicating and leadership. My height and weight was 5'11, 170 lbs, and is now 6'2, 187 lbs.'



What are you trying to accomplish in college?

'I want North Dakota State to ranked in the Top-25 in the country. I also want to win a National Championship for the city of Fargo!

Had to chance to chat with @NDSUmbb coach David Richman about the 2019 signees @BSkunberg @donald_carter25 @GrayHaman03 & Grant Nelson today at the SHAC... pic.twitter.com/FUCVMqSi2P — Brian Shawn (@BShawnMidcoSN) November 13, 2019

Rosenberg's take: Donald Carter is a strong-bodied pure PG that makes everyone on the court better for it. He uses his thicker body and frame with his video game like handle to get downhill to either score or suck in the defense for an easy pass that leads to an open shot. He is all about his team and has been for years. The Minnesota native may come right in and lead the Bison to a possible Summit League Chip and be a factor on both sides of the court. His cousin is MN native McKniley Wright (Colorado PG/1st team all PAC-12), so you know Carter will give his all like Wright did for the Buffaloes.

Last game today has Donald Carter and Scottsdale CC vs Arizona Western. pic.twitter.com/uB4pGP89qL — Gregg Rosenberg (@GreggRosenberg1) October 13, 2019