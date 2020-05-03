The first player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Jabari Walker of AZ Compass Prep.

Jabari is the son of Samaki Walker, who played in the NBA for 10 years. He's headed to play at the University of Colorado next season.

Walker came to play for a local prep school in order to play on the prestigious Grind Session circuit, where some of the players are skipping the college basketball route altogether and going straight into the NBA G-League. Walker is a high level shooter with good length, who can play multiple positions and brings a big motor to every game. His best basketball is clearly ahead of him. He is a true late-bloomer, and I'm looking for him to have some big scoring games, plus be a glue-type of player in the PAC-12. He was the most improved player I scouted all year, and if he keeps ascending like he has been, Jabari will join his father on the list of Walkers to play professionally. Let’s learn more about Jabari Walker...



What are the expectations like for a high school basketball player with a father who played in the NBA?

"I never ignored the fact that there was an expectation, I simply just used it as motivation. I was always a target because of it, and I had to prove myself every game."

Looking back, how was your AAU experience with Dream Vision? How was playing with Makur Maker and Kyree Walker? What did you learn from them?

"My AAU season with Dream Vision was very beneficial. I got the exposure I needed, and a lot of interest that summer. Playing with Makur and Kyree showed me what level I had to play at every game."

How was your High School basketball prior to coming to Arizona?

"I went to Campbell Hall my freshman through junior year in California, and there were many ups and downs with me being injured, and change of coaches. But overall a great experience. The head coach there now, Coach Tolbert, was there for my last year and we had many conversations about my goals and what I would have to do to get there. He was a big part of my development."



Why did you transfer to AZ Compass Prep?

"Frankie Collins and Maxwell Lewis, my Dream Vision teammates, had committed there and the schedule they were playing and the exposure I would get was what I was looking for. Prep school just felt like the right step. I needed to know that I could play at that level."

What do you think was the biggest growth in your game that led to getting high level college looks? Was it your development, or just being seen by more schools?

"It was definitely a combination of both. That summer I put in a lot of work behind the scenes and even my teammates were surprised when I arrived for school. I felt like there was more that I could do that I didn't showcase during AAU, and I worked that summer and just improved my overall game. The hard work that summer and the years before set me up to be ready for that stage."

Jabari Walker earns player of the game with 24p, 9r, 1a, 2s, and 6b.



Maxwell Lewis: 11p, 2r

Xavier DuSell: 10p, 2r, 3a, 2s

Frankie Collins: 8p, 1r, 9a, 2s

Brett Hardt Jr.: 10p, 2r, 3a

Kiimani Holt: 15p, 8r, 1s

Deandre Henry: 15p, 11r, 1b pic.twitter.com/OicRgUw0Hg — The Grind Session (@thegrindsession) November 23, 2019

What part of your game do you most want to improve on?

"A major focus so far has been my legs. I want to improve my athleticism to go along with my skill level as well as just improving my overall game."

What offers did you have out of high school that you heavily considered?

"The recruiting process was great but the hardest part for me was telling the schools no. Saint Mary's, Cal, Tulsa and Duquesne were schools that I heavily considered."

Congrats to Jabari Walker on his commitment to the University of Colorado! #adidas #3SSB pic.twitter.com/goUXaI0PXO — Dream Vision Basketball (@DreamVisionBall) April 7, 2020

Why did you eventually choose Colorado? Do you already have a major picked out?

"When I was considering Colorado, I could only think of the positives and couldn't think of any negatives of the program. The situation was perfect for me and the coaching staff is awesome. The campus and facilities are great and those are just the main reasons. I plan on majoring in communications."

How was it playing for Pete Kaffey and Ed Gibson at AZ Compass Prep?

"Playing for them improved who I am as a person and player. Coach Gibson is the type of coach I needed to push me and get the most out of me. Coach Pete was like a coach/mentor, he has so much knowledge of the game. We would have hour conversations about anything. Coach Pete makes things happen."

Are you excited to play for Coach Tad Boyle?

"I'm extremely excited to play for Coach Boyle. He's a great coach and I've heard only great things. I think he will love a player like me because I love to win. I'm a player that he can put anywhere and expect production."

What are you trying to accomplish in college?

"I definitely want to win the league, I want to make the tournament and ultimately win it. I think it's a very realistic goal with the team we have."

110% committed- thank you to everyone who supported me along the way!❤️ pic.twitter.com/FYA0TEyihX — jabari52 (@jabari521) April 7, 2020