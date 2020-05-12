The third player player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Phhoenix Prep guard Jake Murphy. Murphy is a 2020 guard who committed to Air Force. We'll take a look into his life on the court over the last couple of years with some questions.

Pictured is Jake Murphy of Phhoenix Prep.

Let's learn more about Jake Murphy

How was your AAU experience?

"AAU was a great experience. I had a pretty strong April and was able to get my first offer to Army West Point. But I had to sit out during the summer live period because of a stress fracture in my foot, which was unfortunate."

How was your High School experience?

"High school was a lot of fun. We had great chemistry and I was able to play alongside my brother Carter Murphy, which was always our dream."

Did you still go to Arcadia for school and then played for Phhoenix Prep?

"Yes, I finished my year academically at Arcadia and played basketball for Phhoenix Prep."

How was playing for coaches John Ortega and Kirk Fauske?

"Fauske and Ortega really helped me grow my game. Ortega worked his tail off for us and made our first year on the Grind Session very successful. I don't think there is a more connected guy in AZ than him. Fauske was a very good head coach and really helped us win games by making us a defensive minded team"

What offers did you have that you were deciding on?

"I was really focusing on Houston Baptist and Air Force. However, I was speaking to a lot of other schools."

Why did you choose Air Force?

"The new coaching staff at Air Force recruited me very hard. Coach Johnson and Coach Scott were on me almost every day and really made me want to play for them. I see Air Force as an opportunity for me to grow more as a person and leader, not just on the court. It is also one of the best academic schools in the nation which will set me up very well after I graduate."

Do you already have a major picked out?

"I don't have a major picked out yet, but I will definitely be doing some type of a business one."

Are you going to room with your older brother at Air Force?

"I won't be able to room with my brother because of how the academy is run, but we will definitely be able to room for away games in hotels which will be fun."

What do you want to improve in your game moving forward?

"I've been really focusing on becoming a better dribbler. My goal is to try and turn myself into more of a point guard so I'm able to become even more of a threat."

What are you trying to accomplish in college? IE degree, professional career?

"I hope to try and turn Air Force into a top contender for the Mountain West. I know it's a very tough conference but Coach Scott made them conference champions in 2005 and I think he can do it again with us. Academically I want to graduate with a business degree, whether it's acquisitions, finance, etc. and serve my country."

@JakeMurphy2 landed an offer from #HoustonBaptistUniversity adding to his growing interest & offers list. Here’s a quick look at some of his plays from this season @PhhPrep @thegrindsession 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XIifFD7jZK — Ballers Bridge (@BallersBridge) April 3, 2020

Rosenberg's Take: Jake Murphy is pure shooter with a super fast trigger. He also comes with a sturdy frame and deep volleyball line range. He is a specialist currently but with an improved handle, which he said he will work on, he can expand his game and be a huge factor in the tough Mountain West.