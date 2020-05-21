The fifth player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Nigel Shadd. Shadd was a 2017 post player from Tri-City Christian who went on to Kansas State, and is now transferring to Pacific. Shadd is a well-built post player who is very explosive and strong. A true rim runner who can rebound and block shots.

Let's learn more about Nigel Shadd:

Looking back, how was your AAU experience playing for Coach Kenny Mullins?

"I loved my experience playing with Kenny Mullins and Gino Crump. They were two coaches that had a passion to make and get everyone of their players to full potential in the way they see it. It was a great experience working with them."

How was your High School experience playing for the Brown brothers?

"I loved working and playing with the Brown brothers at Tri-City, they want to help their players as much as they can in any way they can. They helped me out in a lot of ways as a basketball player and a student."

Nigel Shadd in his time at Tri-City Christian

Tell me about playing in a small-school environment in high school.

"Tri-City Christian Academy is a very small school, but the people within that school are great. Some of those people still text me or talk to me once or twice a month to see how am I doing and it is great."

What was your most memorable game at Tri-City?

"Most memorable moment at Tri-city: The Championship Game of my senior year It was a very close throughout the entire game, everyone was making the right plays on both ends and it was nerve-racking. But, the emotion and energy throughout the entire game was something I could never forget because I only won one championship game throughout my career at TCA and I was putting everything I had to get this one. Unfortunately , we lost though, but I love to see the support for all my classmates from TCA, teammates from other schools came to the game, old friends, and my family fill up a Phoenix Suns Section."

What were the offers you had out of high shool that you heavily considered?

"I was heavily considering Kansas State, Washington State, and Pacific at the time."

How was your experience at Kansas State?

"I learned a lot being under the Men’s Basketball Program at Kansas State. I learned a different level of dedication and hard work it takes to become a great player. They taught me what it takes to be a great big man in the Big 12 Tournament. Playing against an NBA type of player each game is a great experience in itself."

Why did you initially pick Kansas State?

"I chose Kansas State because I felt like I could be a huge factor within their team and the Big 12. Playing against great competition each game is something that I love about playing and being a part of their program."

How was it playing for Head Coach Bruce Weber?

"Playing under Bruce Weber is nice, he has knowledge on how to be a successful player from many different levels of basketball and he knows what it takes to be a successful team."

Do you already have a major picked out?

Yes, I majored in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

When you decided to transfer, what were your offers?

"I decided to transfer around conference play in the Big 12, I haven’t gotten a lot of playing time with Kansas State and wanted to go someplace where I can show my potential and impact for the team. I had offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Robert Morris, Pacific, Portland State and Ohio."

Why did you choose Pacific?

"I chose Pacific because I know it is a place where I can show my full potential against great teams and because I had a lot of trust within their coaching staff. They recruited me in high school and where one of the first schools to call and show me how much of a priority I am to them."

What are you trying to accomplish in college?

"I still plan on getting my degree, but I still know I have the chance to play professionally, in the NBA or overseas."