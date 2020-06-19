ArizonaVarsity - Rosenberg Q&A: Past and Present with Tre Mitchell

The eighth player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Tre Mitchell. Mitchell was a 2017 guard from La Joya High who went to Phoenix College, and is now is going to Central Connecticut State University.

Looking back, how was your AAU experience?

"My AAU experience wasn't the best. I never really found a home because teams were breaking up. I didn't really play for a travel team the summer going into my sophomore year. Going into junior year, I played for Team Bibby. Going into my senior year, they broke up so I played for the I-10 Celtics and then played for Alvin Gentry Elite as an unsigned senior."

How was your HS experience playing at La Joya?

"My experience at La Joya was up and down but mostly highs. I played freshman and JV my first year. Played varsity all sophomore year and started getting more minutes as the season went on and we also won our region championship. Junior year we started 11-0 and ended up losing in the playoffs. Senior year was the best for sure. I think we were the best team La Joya had. We changed our play style mid way and ended up losing to Desert Vista because i sprained my ankle at the end of the third quarter. I set many school records at La Joya."

What was your most memorable game at La Joya?

"My most memorable game at La Joya would have to be the Desert Vista loss in the playoffs my senior year. Going in, we were definitely the underdogs and I'm pretty sure not too many people on the East side knew about us. Our center was about 6'3-6'4 compared to their SF-C positions being over 6'5-6'7. We battled with them the whole game and lost in the last few minutes. I rolled my ankle really bad at the end of the coming down from a layup. I had about 25 up to that point. I limped through the whole fourth quarter and ended up finishing with 30. I was also 28 points shy of 1,000 going into that game. I think that game really proved a lot for us and other west side schools."

How was it playing for head coach Lefevre?

"Coach Lefevre was fun to play for. He was really a good coach and knew what he was doing out on the court. Him switching our defense mid way through the season really showed his intelligence for the game. He made us play really fast and we pressed throughout most of the game which really turned our season around. Teams we lost to the first time we played them, we ended up beating by over 25 the next time. Every win we had was by double figures and every loss was by single digits my senior year. And Coach Lefevre is still having success every year."

What offers did you have out of HS that you heavily considered?

"I didn't really have any offers out of HS and I just think that was the lack of club ball experience and not going to a circuit throughout HS. A lot of the Juco's in AZ talked to me but PC was the most consistent."

How did you end u at Phoenix College?

"I ended up at Phoenix College because they really wanted me and I knew i could get my D1 dream going JUCO and I knew their track record of winning almost every year."

How was it playing for head coach Duane Eason?

"I really enjoyed playing for Eason. When I found out he was the coach after my medical red-shirt season, I didn't really know what to expect but he came in hard. I think he brought back a lot of joy for me because his style is what I was used to. Playing fast. It was a great experience playing for him."

Do you already have a major picked out?

"I picked my major going into college and I knew it would be in business. I'm going to Central to major in Economics."

That one year you missed. Tell me about it.

"My true freshman year was a blessing in disguise I'd say. It started off like any other freshman season would. I was just adjusting to college play but I ended up getting the starting sport before our first game. I had some up and down games and I remember the game before I got injured, I played poorly and Coach Gordon told me I needed to step it up the next game against Arizona Christian Univ JV. We started really good, I had a lot of energy and four minutes into the game, on a fast break, the defender right behind me took my legs out from under me mid-air and I just landed really hard and ended up hitting my head and blacking out. I had a seizure and was taken to the ER. Everything came back normal with the tests and I just ended up being sidelined with a concussion that lasted about 3 months.But I learned a lot in that time off."

When you decided to go to a 4-year college, what were your favorite offers that you considered?

"CCSU was officially my only D1 offer. i had some D2's but throughout the season, I had about 15 D1's reach out such as Pacific, Illinois State, McNeese State, Weber State, UCSB and more but something just wasn't clicking enough for them to offer."

Why did you choose Central Connecticut State University?

"I had a feeling more D1's would contact me once the season was over and some did but CCSU was the most consistent and I know the best thing for me to do is go where I'm really wanted and where they believe in my ability to carry a program. It started to click that this was the right school to choose and to not wait any longer for more."

Are you excited to play for Coach Donyell Marshall?

"I am excited to play for Coach Marshall. He's a players coach and he is a major name in Connecticut since he played at UCONN and multiple years in the league (NBA). I have high hopes and dreams and i believe he can help get me there."

How many years do you have left to play?

"I have two years left to play."

What have you improved on since freshman year and what was your height and weight freshman year to now?

"Since my freshman year, I have definitely improved on my jump shot. I was a good shooter in high school but really struggled before I got hurt and the following year. My percentage went up my sophomore year. Coming in I was about 6'2 maybe 145-150. I'm now about 6'3 168. I've definitely gotten stronger but I struggle to put on weight."

What are you trying to accomplish in college?

"First, I want to get my degree. Basketball wise, my main goal next season is to turn the program around and win the Northeast Conference. I have NBA dreams and I'm going to continue to shoot for that and whatever comes with it, comes."