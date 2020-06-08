Rosenberg Q&A: Past and Present with Trent Hudgens
The sixth player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, titled Past and Present, is Trent Hudgens of Ironwood.
Let learn more about Trent Hudgens...
Looking back, how was your AAU experience with Team Harden?
"My experience with Harden was honestly great. I got to play against a lot of top talent and I had a lot of fun playing with that team, both 16 and 17U."
How was playing for Christian Polk?
"Playing for CP was dope. He was a great mentor and helped me learn a lot about the game. As well as helping me grow into a better player. He's not the type of coach that will hold you back from what you can do, he really lets you do whatever on the court but as a hooper you know the difference between right and wrong, and a good shot from a bad shot. But overall, playing for him really helped gain a lot of confidence in my game."
How was it playing at Moon Valley freshman-junior year for head coach Matt Elliott?
"Playing at Moon Valley was a good experience. Being on varsity since freshman year, coach Matt Elliott always pushed me to become a better leader on the court and helped me become a varsity level guard. He always had the confidence in me to do the things I can do to try to help better the team. He was a good coach and I couldn't thank him enough."
Why did you transfer to Ironwood?
"Transferring to Ironwood was just something that was meant to happen. Everything happens for a reason and Ironwood was just better for me all around."
How was it playing for head coach Jordan Augustine? Your season turned out to be an amazing championship run. Tell me a little about it.
"Playing for coach Jordan Augustine was an amazing experience. He is the best coach in the state and without him I wouldn't really be in the position i am today. He guided me this whole season and helped me really understand what it's like to be different and want to separate yourself from the rest.
He pushed EVERYDAY to become the best version of myself and just when I had I thought I've done good enough/done enough, he always sees something deeper within you to do more. He really helped me understand the game of basketball and how easy the game really is. The season was really something to remember. Sitting out 9 games was tragic but I couldn't really complain because what would that make me look like.
Anyways the team really held it down before I even started playing as well as the other transfers. They were already one of the top teams in 5A but once all of us were on the court and got to play together, it was a movie.
Not even trying to be cocky but we were just to deep for everyone and they couldn't keep up. These teams in AZ don't know what it's like to play with straight dogs for 32 minutes.
This team was the most fun team I've played for and we overcame a lot of adversity during the season and lived up to our name.
Since the beginning of the season all we were set on was winning the championship, so everyday at practice was war and that's what really helped us get passed everyone else.
It was meant to be and I'm thankful for all my brothers in those Ironwood jerseys and all of the coaching staff."
What do you think was your biggest growth in your game from freshman year to now?
"The growth in my game from freshman year to now was really just my mindset. Back then I used to be timid and didn't always want to display everything I could do. Once my mindset changed, I was really just a dog off a leash. Also doubt, that really molded me to the player I am today. A lot of people show fake love and doubted me through this journey and I wanted to prove everyone wrong."
What offers did you have that you heavily considered?
"I had like five offers really and three major ones I was considering were LMU, NAU and Santa Clara."
Why did you eventually choose Santa Clara?
"Santa Clara was just best for me basketball and education wise."
Do you already have a major picked out?
"I don't have a major picked just yet. I do think becoming a computer engineer is interesting though."
Are you excited to play for coach Herb Sendek?
"I am VERY excited to play for Coach Sendek. He's really a great man and from what I always hear, he's a phenomenal coach. I can't wait to get to Cali and play for him and the rest of the coaching staff."
What was your height and weight when you were a freshman compared to now?
"Freshman year I was 5'8 125-130 pounds and now I am 6'2 168."
What do you want to get better at heading into college?
"In college I want my IQ to be very high as well as my all around game. I need to become more vocal and a better leader. But really I'm trying to become the best version I can be on the court."
What are you trying to accomplish?
"In college I'm trying to get my degree and hopefully go to the NBA; that's the ultimate goal and I'm going to do whatever I can to accomplish that goal."
Rosenberg's take: An extremely athletic lead guard who has a next level burst to get to the basket with a pretty floater. He has deep volleyball line and can thread the needle to set up his teammates. He has made huge strides in the last couple of years from just a scorer to becoming a true PG who can score.
In 3 years we may look back at the 2020 class and realize that Hudgens was a steal for Santa Clara and he should be successful for Herb Sendek and staff.