"My experience with Harden was honestly great. I got to play against a lot of top talent and I had a lot of fun playing with that team, both 16 and 17U."

"Playing for CP was dope. He was a great mentor and helped me learn a lot about the game. As well as helping me grow into a better player. He's not the type of coach that will hold you back from what you can do, he really lets you do whatever on the court but as a hooper you know the difference between right and wrong, and a good shot from a bad shot. But overall, playing for him really helped gain a lot of confidence in my game."

"Playing at Moon Valley was a good experience. Being on varsity since freshman year, coach Matt Elliott always pushed me to become a better leader on the court and helped me become a varsity level guard. He always had the confidence in me to do the things I can do to try to help better the team. He was a good coach and I couldn't thank him enough."

"Transferring to Ironwood was just something that was meant to happen. Everything happens for a reason and Ironwood was just better for me all around."

"Playing for coach Jordan Augustine was an amazing experience. He is the best coach in the state and without him I wouldn't really be in the position i am today. He guided me this whole season and helped me really understand what it's like to be different and want to separate yourself from the rest.

He pushed EVERYDAY to become the best version of myself and just when I had I thought I've done good enough/done enough, he always sees something deeper within you to do more. He really helped me understand the game of basketball and how easy the game really is. The season was really something to remember. Sitting out 9 games was tragic but I couldn't really complain because what would that make me look like.

Anyways the team really held it down before I even started playing as well as the other transfers. They were already one of the top teams in 5A but once all of us were on the court and got to play together, it was a movie.

Not even trying to be cocky but we were just to deep for everyone and they couldn't keep up. These teams in AZ don't know what it's like to play with straight dogs for 32 minutes.

This team was the most fun team I've played for and we overcame a lot of adversity during the season and lived up to our name.

Since the beginning of the season all we were set on was winning the championship, so everyday at practice was war and that's what really helped us get passed everyone else.

It was meant to be and I'm thankful for all my brothers in those Ironwood jerseys and all of the coaching staff."