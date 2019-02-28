The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 3A-6A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.

All-Arizona 3A-6A Third Team:

All-Arizona 3A-6A Second Team:

All-Arizona 3A-6A First Team:

2021 Carson Kelly ( @carsonkelly_1 ) Tonight In The 57-40 Playoff Win Over Shadow Ridge pic.twitter.com/A3lVhnzteP

Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)





Tucson Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)





Coach of the Year for 3A-6A:

Jay Caserio (Gilbert)





Tucson Coach of the Year for 3A-6A:

Doug D'Amore (Catalina Foothills)





Breakout Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Cassius Carmichael (Ironwood)





Underclassman of the Year for 3A-6A:

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)





Defensive Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)





All-Underclassman Team for 3A-6A:

Dylan Anderson (Perry)

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)

Justus Jackson (Millennium)

Carson Kelly (Chandler)

Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)

Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)