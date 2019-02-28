Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: All-Arizona 3A-6A
The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 3A-6A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.
All-Arizona 3A-6A First Team:
Jovan Blacksher (Shadow Mountain)
DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)
Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)
Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)
Emmanuel Taban (Apollo)
All-Arizona 3A-6A Second Team:
Josh Baker (McClintock)
Trent Brown (Pinnacle)
Majok Deng (Salpointe Catholic)
Carson Towt (Gilbert)
Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)
Jalen Williams (Perry)
All-Arizona 3A-6A Third Team:
Otis Frazier III (Buckeye)
Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)
Kyle Patterson (Perry)
Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)
Khalid Price (Mountain Pointe)
D'Maurian Williams (Westview)
2021 Carson Kelly (@carsonkelly_1) Tonight In The 57-40 Playoff Win Over Shadow Ridge pic.twitter.com/A3lVhnzteP— Cedric (@CedricDCobb) February 15, 2019
Player of the Year for 3A-6A:
Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)
Tucson Player of the Year for 3A-6A:
Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)
Coach of the Year for 3A-6A:
Jay Caserio (Gilbert)
Tucson Coach of the Year for 3A-6A:
Doug D'Amore (Catalina Foothills)
Breakout Player of the Year for 3A-6A:
Cassius Carmichael (Ironwood)
Underclassman of the Year for 3A-6A:
DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Defensive Player of the Year for 3A-6A:
Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)
All-Underclassman Team for 3A-6A:
Dylan Anderson (Perry)
DaRon Holmes (Millennium)
Justus Jackson (Millennium)
Carson Kelly (Chandler)
Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)
Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)