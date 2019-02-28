Ticker
Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: All-Arizona 3A-6A

Pictured is Evan Nelson of Salpointe Catholic.
Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity.com
Lead Basketball Analyst

The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 3A-6A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.


All-Arizona 3A-6A First Team:

Jovan Blacksher (Shadow Mountain)

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)

Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)

Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)

Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)

Emmanuel Taban (Apollo)


All-Arizona 3A-6A Second Team:

Josh Baker (McClintock)

Trent Brown (Pinnacle)

Majok Deng (Salpointe Catholic)

Carson Towt (Gilbert)

Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)

Jalen Williams (Perry)


All-Arizona 3A-6A Third Team:

Otis Frazier III (Buckeye)

Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)

Kyle Patterson (Perry)

Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)

Khalid Price (Mountain Pointe)

D'Maurian Williams (Westview)

Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)


Tucson Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)


Coach of the Year for 3A-6A:

Jay Caserio (Gilbert)


Tucson Coach of the Year for 3A-6A:

Doug D'Amore (Catalina Foothills)


Breakout Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Cassius Carmichael (Ironwood)


Underclassman of the Year for 3A-6A:

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)


Defensive Player of the Year for 3A-6A:

Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)


All-Underclassman Team for 3A-6A:

Dylan Anderson (Perry)

DaRon Holmes (Millennium)

Justus Jackson (Millennium)

Carson Kelly (Chandler)

Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)

Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)

