Round Table: 2021 ArizonaVarsity.com Football Coaching Carousel

ArizonaVarsity.com is your source for high school football coverage in Arizona. Today, we're keeping you updated on the latest head coaching changes throughout the state. Whether it be due to administration wanting to go a different direction, a coach seeking a challenge at a new school, or just plain due to retirement, there have been some changes at the top of many schools in the state. Currently, we show 45 schools that will have first-year coaches (at that school) for the upcoming season. That number is up from the list of new coaches in 2020 (when there were 38). Have a tip, update or omission? Email gridironarizona@yahoo.com.

2021 Arizona High School Football Coaching Changes Conf. School Former Coach New Coach 6A Cesar Chavez

JR Alcantar

William Chipley

6A Desert Ridge

Jeremy Hathcock

Roy Lopez

6A Desert Vista

Dan Hinds

Ty Wisdom

6A Maryvale Justin Watson

6A Mesa Mountain View

Mike Fell

Joe Germaine

6A

O'Connor Steve Casey

Brian Cole

6A Queen Creek

Joe Germaine

Travis Schureman

6A Tolleson Roy Lopez

Rich Wellbrock

6A Tucson Justin Argraves

Richard Sanchez

6A Valley Vista

Josh Sekoch

Derek Wahlstrom

6A Westview Nick Gehrts

John Irish

5A Alhambra Chris Crockett

Charles Rivera

5A Canyon View

Scott Harris

Nick Gehrts

5A

Cienega Pat Nugent

Justin Argraves

5A Horizon Ty Wisdom

Andy Litten

5A Independence Santiago Maldonado

KJ Anthony

5A Kellis Stephen Hogg

Ben Kullos

5A Marana

Louie Ramirez

Phillip Steward

5A Maricopa Brandon Harris

Rick Skinner

4A ALA-Queen Creek

Rich Edwards

Ty Detmer

4A Catalina Foothills

Darius Kelly

Daniel Sainz

4A Estrella Foothills

Derek Wahlstrom

Mike Welch

4A Flagstaff Todd Hanley

Sean Manning

4A Gila Ridge

John Ellegood

4A Mica Mountain

(new school)

Pat Nugent

4A Moon Valley

Seth Millican

Santiago Maldonado

4A Tempe Brian Walker

Todd Hanley

4A Vista Grande

Chris Semore

Jon Roberts

3A Blue Ridge

Bob London

Jeremy Hathcock

3A Florence Scott Howard

Bill McKane

3A Odyssey Institute

Jon Castellanos

Sean Ellicott

3A Phoenix Christian

Brian Cole

Dan Fort

3A Sahuarita Don Watt

Jake Price

3A San Tan Foothills

Jeremy Beamon

Mike Carlin

3A Show Low

Monte Maxwell

Carlo Hernandez

2A Catalina Chris Barlow

2A Globe Mark Openshaw

2A Heritage Academy Laveen

Tony Stillings

Anthony Johns

2A

Kingman Academy

John Morgando

2A Santa Cruz Valley

Rishard Davis

James Fitzgerald

2A Santa Rita

Richard Sanchez

2A Tombstone Jerry Rhoades

1A Mountainside (new school)

Chris Duane

1A NFL Yet

Armando Ruiz

Ryan Palmer

1A Superior Ryan Palmer

Josh Denhalter



ArizonaVarsity.com (virtual) Roundtable: Our staff weighs in on some of the state's new additions

Ty Wisdom has left Horizon after 5 years as the Huskies' head coach. He was hired in December to the same position at Desert Vista

Q. 1: What changes really stood out to you?

Among the staff, the name that came up most was that of Joe Germaine, who left Queen Creek in April for Mesa Mountain View, the school he won a state championship for before moving on to Ohio State (and breaking ASU fans' hearts). Andy Silvas: "The change that really stood out to me was Joe Germaine to Mountain View." Jason Skoda: "There are a few changes that really have me intrigued and wondering how it is going to play out in the first year, when the culture change starts to take place and the foundation is set. One of course, is Joe Germaine to Mountain View. Years ago, when I was a writer in Ohio and Joe was the QB for the Buckeyes, he told us all about the time he started a fight in the championship game after a desperate pass was intercepted. Now, he gets to take over the program and run it like Coach (Jesse) Parker." Sande Charles: "Seeing a coaching change at Queen Creek is still surprising, especially when the job comes with a high-level quarterback in place like Devin Brown. It's not unexpected to see someone, like Joe Germaine, feel pulled in to 'come back home' like he did to Mountain View, but Queen Creek has the talented roster that makes it difficult to leave." Jordan Hamm: "Mountain View has some DUDES coming through the program. Joe Germaine helped oversee Queen Creek become one of the most recruited schools in the state in the 2021 class and there are some guys that will get some college attention for the Toros." Eric Newman: "I'm intrigued by what the two new coaches at the 6A schools in the Tolleson District - Westview and Tolleson Union - will be able to do in their first seasons. After not playing a full year, and presumably losing not only some players to transfer, but a full season of development for their former young guys, it will be a tough task. But, both John Irish (Westview) and Rich Wellbrock (Tolleson) have shown they can lead well at other situations. I think it may take a year or two to get fully back on track, but I could see both of them turning things around." Hamm: "Rich Wellbrock to Tolleson feels like the beginning of his Desert Edge tenure. He'll bring the passion and the culture." Skoda: "Dan Hinds was the longest-tenured East Valley coach and now he leaves a legacy that Ty Wisdom has to step into. Ahwatukee has been able to produce a ton of talent and some state titles, but what can come of the coaching change?" Hamm: "We certainly aren't short on interesting changes this offseason. Roy Lopez to Desert Ridge seems like a really good fit. Jeremy Hathcock taking the Blue Ridge job seems like a great fit as well. Travis Schureman taking over (again) at Queen Creek feels like a pretty seamless transition. Remember, when Schureman was head coach, you could pretty much chalk up the Bulldogs for about eight regular season wins and a deep playoff run ever year. Derek Wahlstrom is a coach that is in it for the right reasons. We saw him build up Verrado into a good power a few years ago and has been over at Estrella Foothills the past four seasons. Valley Vista has some good talent consistently as well. Andy Litten was a strong head coach at Marana before helping oversee some of Arizona's best offenses at Hamilton. Horizon is a consistently good school, so it will be fun seeing him put his spin on things."

Chilly took a look at some assistant coaches at new homes that could put them in positions to become future head coaches. Chilly: "Man, I'm curious about a lot of these and how they'll pan out. Coach (Brandon) Harris moving from Maricopa and taking over WRs at Casteel I think is gonna be exciting to see how he develops those guys. I love Coach (Davonte') Neal taking over corners and working with '24 Nijrell Eason. Coach Lopez and Desert Ridge handing young Coach (Kendyl) Taylor over WR/OC duties there is huge. I think we're gonna see WR production go way up, especially with dynamic athletes like (Keiyon) Turner, (KJ) Minnifield, and even (Lance) Holtzclaw chipping in."



Joe Germaine was head coach at Queen Creek from 2010-12 and again from 2019-20. He took the job at Mountain View, where he led the Toros to a state title in 1993. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)

Q. 2: What coaches will have a tough task ahead of them?

The name that came up the most here was with William Chipley. It's not for anything he has done or hasn't done, it's just with the state of the football program at Cesar Chavez, which played just three varsity games and two freshman ones in 2020. Chipley was elevated as the offensive coordinator after JR Alcantar left to become an assistant coach at Canyon View.

Brett Quintyne: "I thought JR Alcantar was really building something at Cesar Chavez. With the various transfers, I believe William Chipley will have his work cut out for him." Hamm: "William Chipley at Cesar Chavez seems to be the man for the job after JR Alcantar resigned. You can tell, he's invested in the Champions' community and will develop the players he currently has. But, I think it's going to be tough out the gate for him with just how many players transferred after the Phoenix Union School District was limited last fall to three games. Chipley told Richard Obert it was 'well over 30 players' that transferred out, and there are quite a few that are currently getting Division I offers. That's quantity and quality that are no longer in the program. That change is not on the past or current coaching staff, or on the players that transferred or decided to stay, but that will be something the new coaching staff will have to navigate through. Alcantar made some really big strides with his team, and Chipley was a big part of that as well." Chilly: "Tough task? Coach Chipley at Cesar Chavez and all that talent that I propped up two years ago, almost 90 percent is gone. He has a long road into rebuilding what was there and shout out to him for taking on the task. Laveen is filled with talent, now he just has to bring it back." Silvas: "Roy Lopez will have a tough task ahead of him. Desert Ridge lost about 700 students this year. Hard to say if they will recover next year." Charles: "Chris Duane at Mountainside. Any time you are opening a new school and launching a new program, it takes time to create - the roster, the culture, the processes - and build up the interest from students to come out and for the community to embrace the program. Duane has the skill set to execute, but it's a heavy load for anyone in that situation." Skoda: "I am always interested in first-year programs and how the coach sets the blueprint for the programs and how traditions are started. That's the case this year with Mica Mountain (Pat Nugent) and Mountainside (Chris Duane). Ten years from now, will the program still be doing things that were set in 2021 because it has become tradition?"



Jeremy Hathcock was the head coach at Desert Ridge for 15 seasons. He has returned to his alma mater as the head coach at Blue Ridge. He will also be the athletic director at the school located in Pinetop-Lakeside, home of the scenic White Mountains.

Q. 3: What coaches are in a great situation at their new places?

Lopez was mentioned again here by a few of the TeamAZV. Also, Ty Detmer, who last coached in 2017 when he was BYU's offensive coordinator, will take over a loaded offense at ALA-Queen Creek which reached the 4A semifinals last year. Silvas: "Coaches in a good situation at their new places are Jeremy Hathcock (Blue Ridge), Ty Detmer (ALA-Queen Creek) and Travis Schureman (Queen Creek)." Hamm: "Who doesn't want to see what Ty Detmer is going to do at ALA-QC?" Charles: "How about Ty Detmer at ALA-Queen Creek? A playoff team with a lot of talent returning like QB Logan Hubler, RB Mitch Jensen, WR/DB Ryan Meza, and WR Drake Cluff. Detmer is coming into a situation with major firepower and a team beaming with confidence from its 2020 season. A lot to be excited about for Coach Detmer. Newman: "I think Roy Lopez at Desert Ridge is a great hire. Seems like a good dude, has coached tough teams, and will have some talent to work with for the Jaguars." Skoda: "Another one that has me intrigued is the Desert Ridge's loss of Jeremy Hathcock as he returns to the White Mountains and what will Roy Lopez do with the talent that comes through that school that is in the Mesa boundaries, but is a Gilbert District school?" Hamm: "I think Roy Lopez has a great chance to make some noise early on at Desert Ridge. After seeing them in spring, it's very clear they have a deep roster, and the players have seemed to really embrace what Coach Lopez and his staff are doing. They have the talent and they have the buy-in. Their schedule is a bit of a gauntlet, but they're setting themselves up for a good 2021." Quintyne: "Brian Cole is in a good situation with Sandra Day O'Connor. There are some athletes in place, but not a ton is necessarily expected from them. He's a solid coach and will have them a serious contender sooner than people think." Chilly: "Coach Wisdom taking over Desert Vista has an awesome situation over there with a guy that is gonna be one of the best ADs in the game. A plethora of '23 and '24 talent. Most of those '23s are ready to break out. And Jai Rodruiqez looks like he is ready to be a great anchor on that line. Hamm: "Ty Wisdom is another situation where he should really do well. Desert Vista had a rough year last year, but I think that speaks more due to a COVID season than a roster or culture issue. Dan Hinds gave the endorsement of Wisdom when he retired too. Those two seem to bring a similar mindset to the field. Another thing to keep in mind: Desert Vista is coming off a winless season. Wisdom built up a very consistent team at Horizon. They won a lot of games and he got plenty of players to the next level. Horizon's record the season before Wisdom took over? 0-10. He can turn things around quickly and I think he has the players to do it." Newman: "And then completely self-centered, I will keep my eye on Flagstaff and how it does with Sean Manning. He's a long-time assistant for the Eagles and just stepped into his new role this year. I spoke with him a couple times and he seems to know where he wants to lead the team." Chilly: "I also think that Coach Germaine at Mountain View has a great situation, especially with all the confidence those boys are playing with on Brown Road. And don't forget what's returning - Jackson Bowers on offense and Malaki Ta'ase on defense - both of the leaders are back and (Willy) Roberts is ready to be the guy at QB! There's another OC situation that currently hasn't been announced, but I expect it to be a great situation and could have one QB/WR combo 'buzzin'." Newman: "I'm excited for football! Let's go!"

